Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders: A complete timeline of events

Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders refers to the series of murders committed by an American couple named Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell. Reportedly, the couple were connected to a Mormon religious group, which was later termed as the doomsday cult.

The Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders first came into the notice of law enforcement when the couple's two children, Joshua Jaxon and Tylee Ryan, disappeared in September 2019. It was a year later, on June 9, 2020, when their remains were discovered in Rexburg, Idaho.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that the parents were responsible for the murder. The complete story behind the Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders is documented in Lori Vallow Daybell: The Doomsday Mom Murders. As reported by ABC, it was on April 22, 2025, when Lori Vallow was found for conspiring to kill her ex-husband Charles Vallow.

What is the story behind the Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders?

Lori and Chad were members of a Mormon religious group (Image via Pexels)

As reported by East Idaho News, Lori and Chad Daybell were members of a church named The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As reported by ABC News, Chad was a doomsday author who wrote novels with predictions about an apocalypse.

As per ABC News, he was a resident outside of Rexberg, Idaho. Most of his stories had visions of the future, and as per his prophecy, July 2020 was the end of the world. Reportedly, Lori started reading his books, and was deeply immersed in the ideals.

As reported by CBS News, Lori was married to a businessman named Charles Vallow since 2006. They were raising Lori's daughter from her previous relationship. It was in 2014 when the couple adopted JJ Vallow, who was the grandson of Charles' sister.

Lori and Chad started a religious podcast together (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, it was in 2018 when Lori first met Chad Daybell. As per Lori's friends, the couple soon began doing a religious podcast together. As reported by Lori's former friend, April Raymond, Lori's behavior soon started to change after meeting Chad. Eventually, she began to call her husband Charles a demon.

As reported by CBS News, it was on January 31, 2019, when Charles reported his partner to the Gilbert Police Department. He revealed that Lori had started to consider herself a god awaiting the apocalypse.

However, by February 2019, Charles Vallow had filed for a divorce from Lori. He revealed being concerned about the safety of his two kids from Lori.

The death of Charles Vallow

Lori's ex-husband Charles was murdered by Alex Cox (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, it was in July 2019 when Charles Vallow went to meet his children, who were living with Lori in Chandler, Arizona. On July 11, he was supposed to pick up his son J.J. from the residence.

However, a brawl started after he entered the residence. It soon turned into a heated fight, and Lori's brother Alex Cox shot Charles to death. However, as reported by East Idaho News, Lori did not call 911 emergency, until 45 minutes after the murder.

As reported by CBS News, Lori reported to the investigators that Charles and Alex engaged in a fight, and the murder was an act of self-defense. Two months later, Lori moved to Rexburg, Idaho, with the children. Alex also moved in with them, staying in the same apartment.

Neighbours reported that Lori often ignored her children (Image via Pexels)

As reported by KSLTV, after they moved into Rexburg, Lori was often ignorant of the children. The neighbours reported that JJ Vallow would often be left outside the house, without adult supervision, despite his autistic condition.

As reported by the Post Register, it was on September 8, 2019, when JJ and Tylee were taken to Yellowstone National Park with their uncle Alex Cox. That was the last time Tylee was ever seen alive. As reported by CBS News, J.J. Vallow was last seen on September 22, 2019.

As reported by CBS News, Melanie Gibb and her boyfriend David Warwick were invited to Lori's house on the night of September 22. David revealed that he saw Alex carrying JJ into the apartment. However, the next day, JJ was gone, and when David inquired about it, Lori said that JJ was turning into a zombie and had to be taken away.

Investigators were reported that Chad's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, died in her bed (Image via Pexels)

The next day, when investigators got to know about the disappearance, they tracked down Lori's cellphone location to Chad Daybell's backyard. However, no further information could be found. The next month, on October 19, 2019, Chad's ex-wife Tammy Daybell died in her bed.

Chad and their son, Garth Daybell, reported the death to 911. However, they declined to let the body undergo an autopsy, reporting she died due to poor health.

On November 5, 2019, Chad got married to Lori in Hawaii. However, JJ's grandmother, Kay Woodcock, reportedly let the police know that JJ was missing.

Upon interrigation Lori failed to provide the location of her children (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, it was on November 26, 2019, when the Rexburg Police went to interrogate Lori about the children's mysterious disappearance. Lori said that JJ is with Melanie Gibb in Arizona; however, they discovered that she was telling a lie.

While investigating JJ's disappearance, they realized that Tylee was also missing. Soon, a nationwide search was arranged, as reported by CBS News. It was in December 2019 when investigators performed an autopsy on Tammy Daybell's body. The same month, Lori's brother Alex Cox died in Arizona due to natural causes.

Unable to find the children, on January 25, 2020, authorities ordered Lori to bring her children. Lori failed to bring the children, and she was arrested on February 20, 2020, in Hawaii. Lori was deported to Idaho and was kept under custody. Even after rigorous interrogation, Lori refused to produce any information about the children.

Investigators found the remains of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow in Chad Daybell's property (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, it was on June 9, 2020, when the Rexburg Police, along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, conducted a search operation into Chad Daybell's property. They excavated the areas in the backyard where Lori's cellphone GPS was last detected.

Soon, investigators found human remains. JJ's body was buried under a tree, while Tylee's body was buried in the pet cemetery. Forensics soon confirmed that the bodies belonged to Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

As reported by East Idaho News, it was on May 25, 2021, when Lori and Chad Daybell were charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. As reported by CBS News, Chad was also charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell. However, in September 2021, Chad's children issued statement claiming their father's innocence.

Lori and Chad were found guilty of all the charges (Image via Pexels)

It was on April 11, 2022, when the trial for Lori Daybell started. A year later, after a series of trials on May 12, 2023, May Daybell was found guilty of all the charges. This included the murder of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, while also contributing to the murder of Tammy Daybell.

As per CBS News, it was on July 31, 2023, when Lori Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without any chance of parole. She was additionally provided with10-year sentence for theft, along with over $50,000 fine, as a civil penalty for each of the victims.

On December 7, 2023, Lori Daybell was tied to two additional cases. She was charged with conspiracy and murder of her fourth husband, Charles Daybell. Additionally, she was also accused of conspiracy for the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux.

Chad's attorneys filed an appeal to re-examine his verdict and death sentence (Image via Pexels)

Brandon was Lori's niece's husband, who was shot in 2019, but was unharmed.

As reported by CBS News, it was on June 1, 2024, when Chad Daybell was sentenced to death. As reported by East Idaho News, Chad's attorneys filed for an appeal to re-examine his verdict and death sentence. The case is still ongoing.

As reported by People, in April 2025, Lori Daybell was also found guilty of conspiracy to murder Charles Vallow. Her sentencing will be followed by Brandon Boudreaux's attempted murder, which is set to take place in June 2025.

