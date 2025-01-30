Vietnam: The War That Changed America- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Apple TV is back with a new six-part documentary series titled Vietnam: The War That Changed America, which is set to premiere globally on January 31, 2025, on the Apple TV Plus streaming platform. The series is narrated by Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke and it is being released to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon that marked the end of the Vietnam War.

Vietnam: The War That Changed America offers a deep insight into the lives of those affected by one of the worst conflicts in American history. The documentary presents to viewers first-person narratives, archival footage, and emotional testimonies from those who witnessed the war firsthand.

Here is everything we know about Vietnam: The War That Changed America

Vietnam: The War That Changed America- Release date and how to watch?

Vietnam: The War That Changed America premieres tomorrow, December 31, 2025, with all six episodes. The documentary series can be watched on the Apple TV Plus streaming platform.

Apple TV is a subscription-based platform and viewers would be required to purchase a subscription to stream any show or movie on Apple TV. Subscription to the streaming platform ranges from $19.95 to $37.95 per month, depending on the number of user accounts.

Everything we know about Vietnam: The War That Changed America- Plot, trailer, and more

The official synopsis of the Apple TV docu-series is as follows:

"Ethan Hawke narrates this deeply profound look at what it was like to live through one of history’s longest wars, as told through first-person accounts and rarely seen footage."

Divided into six episodes, the docu-series presents us with first-person testimonies from people who lived through the war, never-before-seen archival footage. It gives viewers an in-depth understanding of the conditions, and also stories of emotional reunions between veterans who have not seen each other in nearly half a century. Focusing on healing, remembrance, and reconciliation, the documentary is an ode to all the lives affected by the Vietnam War.

The makers of the series have sifted through 1,100 hours of archival footage to present to viewers the lives of soldiers and civilians on all sides of the conflict, the anti-war protests that were happening at that time, and accounts from survivors. This paints a raw portrait of a nation torn apart by war.

Through the six episodes, the docuseries builds up a profound picture of the changes that happened in the United States itself during the war and how the country emerged to be very different in the aftermath of the Vietnam War.

Vietnam: The War That Changed America also features the voices of Hollywood personalities like Bill Broyles, a celebrated Hollywood screenwriter and Lieutenant in the war, Hilary Brown, ABC News’ first female foreign correspondent who was responsible for covering the Saigon firsthand. It also features Melvin Pender, an Olympic gold medalist who competed in 1968 between tours in Vietnam, and soldiers from the Viet Cong, including the first Viet Cong woman in her district to shoot down an enemy aircraft.

The docuseries also reunites a veteran who thought his life was over when he was forced to parachute into the Ho Chi Minh Trail, with the man who rescued him, as well as presents accounts from Vietnamese civilians who witnessed and fled from the war.

Vietnam: The War That Changed America is produced for Apple TV by the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning team at 72 Films. It is directed by Rob Coldstream and produced by Caroline Marsden. Executive producers on the show include David Glover and Mark Raphael.

Catch Vietnam: The War That Changed America tomorrow on Apple TV Plus.

