“Was it only three weeks?” — Shannen Doherty and Rick Salomon talk about their short-lived marriage

Charmed fame Shannen Doherty and her ex-husband, Rick Salomon, came together for Shannen's podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty. The episode of the podcast was titled Let's Talk Love, Sobriety, and Family... With Rick Salomon, wherein the two discussed their short-lived marriage.

Commenting on the timeline of their marriage, Doherty stated that they got married in January 2002 because she looked it up. She mentioned that the duo's marriage was annulled in May 2003, and they are not obligated to call each other ex-husband and ex-wife, but they still do.

Shannen Doherty proceeded to ask Rick how long he thought the two were together before they got married, to which Rick Saloman said three weeks, and Doherty exclaimed:

"Was it only three weeks? No. It was longer than that. No way."

Shannen Doherty and Rick Salomon discussed their wedding, divorce, and sobriety

Narrating the story of their quick wedding, Shannen Doherty mentioned that she remembers having a conversation with Rick Salomon in the car. In this conversation, he reportedly declared they should get married, and the duo went to Vegas with one witness each.

Initially, Doherty had apprehensions about getting married without the presence of her parents, but they eventually made it to the wedding. Calling their wedding story "wild," Doherty asked Rick if getting married this way was normal for him because it felt weird to her.

After recalling their whirlwind romance and marriage, the couple addressed their divorce as well. Shannen Doherty stated:

"We got divorced because you had a little bit of a drug thing back then."

Replying to the statement jokingly, Rick Salomon said that girls always wanted the bad boy until they met him. Expanding on her statement and reason for their divorce, Doherty told her listeners that Salomon didn't stay sober and, eventually, she couldn't continue with the marriage anymore.

The actress also expressed that she wanted to be married to Salomon and wanted it to work out, but the reality was that Rick Salomon needed to find his true sobriety. The duo's marriage was annulled shortly before Salomon's intimate tape with Paris Hilton was released in 2004.

Commenting on their cordial relationship, Shannen Doherty stated:

"It may have been tumultuous at times in our marriage, but at the end of the day, I always loved you... You always made me laugh and smile, and sometimes you made me cry, but that's only when you didn't come because you were off doing other stuff. Not cheating, or any of that stuff, but other stuff."

Rick Salomon proceeded to mention that he has been proud of his marriage to Doherty and called her a part of his story that got him where he is currently. Salomon also mentioned that he loved Doherty and shared some wild times and bad times with her.

After parting ways with Rick Salomon, Doherty married Kurt Iswarienko in 2011, and her first marriage was to Ashley Hamilton in 1993. In other news, the Heathers actress is currently undergoing a new treatment for her cancer.

Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announced her remission in 2017. However, her cancer returned in 2019, and Doherty revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain and bones.

