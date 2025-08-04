Watson season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

CBS has officially announced Watson season 2, and it is set to premiere on October 13, 2025, at 10 PM ET. Craig Sweeny made the show, which stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, a clinical geneticist who works at the Holmes Clinic in Pittsburgh and solves odd cases.

Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Rochelle Aytes, Inga Schlingmann, and Ritchie Coster are also back, while Robert Carlyle will be a prominent guest star.

The next episodes will expand on the show's impressive start. They will include new character arcs, medical riddles, and a deeper look into Watson's backstory.

Exact release date for Watson season 2

Watson (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

CBS announced that Watson season 2 will premiere on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). This new season was moved forward due to the postponement of another CBS show, CIA, creating a vacant slot in the network’s fall schedule.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, a similar count to its debut season. Each episode will continue the hybrid format of procedural medical cases wrapped in overarching mysteries involving characters from the Sherlock Holmes universe.

Time Zone Premiere Time Eastern Time (ET) 10:00 PM, Oct 13 Central Time (CT) 9:00 PM, Oct 13 Mountain Time (MT) 8:00 PM, Oct 13 Pacific Time (PT) 7:00 PM, Oct 13 Alaska Time (AKT) 6:00 PM, Oct 13 Hawaii Time (HST) 4:00 PM, Oct 13 Philippine Time (PHT) 10:00 AM, Oct 14 Australian Eastern Time (AET) 1:00 PM, Oct 14

Where to watch Watson season 2? Streaming, Linear TV broadcast details, and more

Watson (Image via Prime Video)

Watson season 2 will be broadcast exclusively on CBS in the United States. Viewers can catch the premiere and subsequent episodes on Mondays at 10/9c.

For streaming access, Paramount+ will offer next-day streaming of all episodes. Paramount+ subscribers can stream the show anytime after 3:00 AM ET on the Tuesday following each episode’s broadcast.

International availability for Watson season 2 on platforms such as Prime Video or Disney+ has not been announced. However, licensing deals could vary by region.

All cast members in Watson season 2 and their characters

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson

Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson (Image via Getty)

Morris Chestnut returns as the titular Dr. John Watson, the clinical geneticist at the center of the series. In Watson season 2, his character confronts the emotional and moral aftermath of Moriarty's death, which continues to haunt him.

Watson’s leadership at the Holmes Clinic remains strong, but the return of Sherlock Holmes forces him to examine his past, both personally and professionally. Chestnut’s portrayal continues to blend the medical expertise of a modern-day doctor with the sharp deductive logic reminiscent of his former life alongside Holmes.

Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian

Eve Harlow stars as Dr. Ingrid Derian (Image via Getty)

Eve Harlow reprises her role as Dr. Ingrid Derian, a brilliant neurologist whose aloof demeanor and questionable methods often place her at odds with her colleagues.

In season 2, Eve Harlow's character must navigate the aftermath of Moriarty's manipulation and rebuild her trust within the clinic. Her expertise in complex neurological conditions remains central to solving the series’ medical cases, and her personal growth is expected to unfold alongside Watson’s own internal conflict.

Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens and Dr. Adam Croft

The cast of Watson (Image via Getty)

Peter Mark Kendall plays identical twins, Stephens and Adam Croft, specialists in infectious disease and functional medicine. The strained relationship between the brothers remains a subplot in Watson season 2, particularly after the events of the season 1 finale, where both were affected by Moriarty’s cruel experiment.

Stephens, the more reserved of the two, continues to clash with his talkative brother Adam, whose romantic choices previously caused a rift between them. Their dynamic adds tension and depth to the medical team’s cohesion at the Holmes Clinic.

Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock

Inga Schlingmann stars as Dr. Sasha Lubbock (Image via Getty)

Inga Schlingmann is back as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, the Holmes Clinic's expert on immunology and rheumatology. In season 2, she continues to deal with her identity issues as she tries to balance her commitment to her adopted family in Dallas with her biological family in China.

Sasha's caring way of taking care of patients and her calm presence in the clinic provide stability, especially as fresh secrets start to come out among the staff. Her medical knowledge is still very important for figuring out the clinic's uncommon and complicated cases.

Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan

Rochelel Aytes stars as Dr. Mary Morstan (Image via Getty)

Rochelle Aytes reprises her role as Dr. Mary Morstan, Watson’s estranged wife and the clinic’s no-nonsense medical director. Despite their broken romantic relationship, Mary and Watson persist in their professional collaboration, frequently acting as counterbalances to each other's extremes.

Her level-headed judgment and surgical precision are instrumental to the clinic’s success. In Watson season 2, her character may face new challenges as old secrets emerge and Sherlock Holmes returns to their orbit.

Additional cast members

Ritchie Coster comes back as Shinwell Johnson, a former criminal who is now an administrative assistant. His street-smart instincts and underground contacts give the clinic distinct benefits. His character consistently blurs the boundaries between legality and loyalty, enhancing the show's blend of mystery and medicine.

Robert Carlyle, who plays the famous character of Sherlock Holmes, is also joining the cast for Watson season 2. Holmes's return as a recurrent guest star, after being thought dead, threatens the foundation of Watson's carefully created new existence. Carlyle's portrayal is going to inject suspense and new information, especially about a mystery from Watson's background that may have something to do with his body.

Rachel Hayward is also set to return as Inspector Lestrade, which will make the show more connected to the classic Holmes stories. Her character will probably help link the Holmes Clinic to police cases, which will take the plot in new procedural directions.

Watson season 2 retains its excellent cast while altering character arcs and relationships to advance the story in upcoming episodes.

What to expect from Watson season 2?

Watson season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Watson season 2 continues after Moriarty’s death, focusing on the consequences of that event and Watson’s role in it. The Holmes Clinic remains dedicated to solving rare medical cases, with increased psychological tension affecting team dynamics.

Sherlock Holmes, played by Robert Carlyle, returns and triggers the uncovering of a hidden secret in Watson’s past, shifting the clinic’s power structure. Executive producer Craig Sweeny confirmed that characters from Arthur Conan Doyle’s works will continue to appear, though no new primary villain has been introduced. Rachel Hayward is also expected to return as Inspector Lestrade.

Watson season 2 is set to premiere on October 13, 2025.

