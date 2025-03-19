Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm is a one-hour special PBS documentary that digs into the cause of the LA Wildfires. Hosted by science communicator Maiya May, it explores the cause of repeated natural calamities and looks into possible ways to prevent further events.

According to the official press release of PBS, Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm will air on March 19, 2025, at 10 pm EST on PBS. The documentary will be available for streaming on the PBS App after its release. It will feature personal interviews with law enforcement authorities, research scientists, first responders to the wildfire, and people who have survived the disaster.

In the PBS press release dated March 10, 2025, the host Maiya May has shared that the documentary aims to educate viewers on the most common natural disasters, how they are changing over the period, and how to prepare to have the least damage.

Where to stream Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm?

The documentary interrogates the reason behind the wildfires (Image via Pexels)

As mentioned, the PBS documentary is set to make its release on March 19, 2025. Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm will be available on PBS.org and PBS App. Viewers can access all the station-branded content, including series on-demand and live stream shows.

Viewers can access the PBS App, on both Android and IOS devices. Additionally, the PBS documentary can be accessed on YouTube, in some specific regions.

What to expect from Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm?

The documentary takes personal interviews with firefighters, civilians, and law enforcement officers involved in the aftermath (Image via Pexels)

Host Maiya May helps to make audience understand the history and science, resulting in the "record-breaking heat." This is leading to long periods of drought and extreme winds. The documentary reportedly analyzes all the factors that create the conditions for a wildfire.

The PBS press release reads:

"How do we protect homes, lives, and communities in an emerging era of large wildfires? What role does the community have in mitigating future disasters? Maiya gets to the bottom of these questions and also takes audiences to the Institute for Business and Home Safety Lab in South Carolina, where researchers simulate urban fire conditions to find ways to make communities more resilient."

Maiya further mentions that Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm is created as a way to look into the reasons behind the Los Angeles Wildfires. According to her, the documentary can become a vital resource, in providing clarity about the events which lead to the fire. It serves as a manual recommending "actionable steps" that can be taken to prevent disasters like the LA wildfires in the future.

The documentary features personal interviews with all the civilians and officials, who were involved in controlling the damages in the aftermath of the LA Wildfires.

Some of the interviewees that the audience can expect to see in Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm include former LA County Fire Chief Derek Alkonis, former U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merril, LA County Fure Chuef Anthony Marro, and retired U.S. Forest Service Fire Scientist Jack Cohen.

"I’m grateful to the scientists, fire officials, survivors, and everyday heroes for giving their time and sharing their stories. I hope audiences come away with crucial insight into how humanity can thrive in our ever-changing world," Maya says.

Television and film director Trip Jennings serves as the producer and director of the documentary. Jennings is known for his work involving Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire, Pebble Redux, Postcards from Climate Change, and Rewilding a Mountain.

Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm is produced by Balance Media for PBS. Adam Dylewski, Maribel Lopez and Diana El-Osta serve as executives in charge for PBS.

