“Well, he’s a rich loner”- When Matthew Perry boldly compared himself to Batman

It has been over one and a half year now since FRIENDS star Matthew Perry passed away due to a ketamine overdose. Just a year before his demise, in an interview with GQ, Perry had opened up about a myriad of things in his life, including his love for Batman.

Talking about his affinity for the DC superhero, Perry compared himself to Batman, saying:

“Well, he’s a rich loner."

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry gained international recognition for starring as Chandler Bing on the NBC television sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004. He also starred in The West Wing (2003), Fools Rush In (1997), Three to Tango (1999), The Whole Nine Yards (2000), and 17 Again (2009).

Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.

Matthew Perry is a fan of the DC superhero Batman

In a GQ interview with Chris Heath, Matthew Perry compared himself to Batman. The FRIENDS star is a big fan of the DC superhero, and more so of the three Christopher Nolan movies on Batman. When asked about his love for Batman, Perry jokingly asserted:

“I am Batman.”

He compared himself to Batman, saying:

“We both drive black, cool cars. I don’t solve crime, but I’ve saved people’s lives.”

Matthew Perry described himself as the kind of person who might spend a million dollars on something not necessary. Examples include buying a 10,400-square-foot penthouse in Los Angeles simply because it reminded him of the apartment Christian Bale’s Batman lived in The Dark Knight.

He also revealed he was creating a special Batman-themed room in his new home, complete with a pool table, a large television, a black sofa, and shelves stocked with Batman collectibles.

Matthew Perry opened up about his battles with addiction

In November 2022, Matthew Perry published his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the GQ interview, he also shared about his book, saying:

“It’s a book about the rise and rise of my fame, all while battling this horrible addiction. It’s dedicated to ‘all of the sufferers out there. You know who you are.’ And the point of it is to teach that addiction can hit everybody, and make people feel less alone.”

The actor continued:

“There has to be some reason why I’m still here, having done all of this crazy stuff, and I came to the conclusion it’s to write a book that will help people who are going through the same thing that I am, or did. Plus, I wanted the general public to realize how hard it was to quit and not be judgmental for people who are using. Because it is really, really hard.”

Perry also added:

“It’s not an ego journey or anything like that. It’s the cold, hard truth about being an addict. Who made it. Who has to make it every day. The work you have to put in every day to save yourself from this monster that lives in your brain is a baffling thing to live with.”

Matthew Perry had done a lot of work both in public and in private for many years to help people who suffer from addiction problems, even while he had his own issues with addiction to deal with.

Sadly, he passed away from a drug overdose on October 28, 2023. Now, Perry's doctor, Dr Salvador Plasencia, has come forward and agreed to plead guilty to distributing ketamine to Perry.

