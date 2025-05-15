Westworld soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

Westworld (2016-2022) is a science fiction drama that dives into the world of technological sentience, told through the eyes of two "hosts," named Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve Millay (Thandiwe Newton). These high-tech robots look just like humans at the Westworld theme park created by Delos Inc.
The show explores free will, control, and the illusion of an objective truth. So, the soundtrack matches the intensity of the premise and includes an original score by Iranian-German music composer and Grammy Award nominee Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones). He also covered popular songs by artists like Radiohead, The Cure, and The Rolling Stones to match the show's tone.
Episodic breakdown of all songs in the Westworld soundtrack
Westworld season 1 (2016)
Season 1 introduces fans to the American West-themed park where guests can live out violent or sexual fantasies through hyper-realistic simulations helmed by host robots. Key characters like Dolores, Maeve, Man-in-Black, Bernard Lowe, and Dr. Robert Ford are introduced in Westworld. The soundtrack is dramatic and evocative.
Episode 1
- Westworld Main Title Track – Ramin Djawadi (Plays in the opening credits)
- Black Hole Sun – Ramin Djawadi
- Sweetwater – Ramin Djawadi
- This World – Ramin Djawadi
- Paint It, Black – Ramin Djawadi
- House of the Rising Sun – Ramin Djawadi
- Ain't No Grave – Johnny Cash
Episode 2
- No Surprise – Ramin Djawadi
- Weeping Willow Rag – Scott Joplin (Plays in the pub where Mave and Teddy chat in Westworld.)
Episode 3
- Peacherine Rag – The Maple Leaf Ragtime Band
- Rêverie L.68 – Francois-Joël Thiollier
- Do They Dream – Ramin Djawadi
- Swan Lake, Op. 20, Act I: No. 2, Valse – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Rundfunk Sinfonieorchester Berlin, Heinz Rögner
Episode 4
- Pineapple Rag – The Ragtime Entertainer
- A Forest – Ramin Djawadi, a cover of the song by The Cure
- Carmen Suite No. 2: II. Habanera – London Philharmonic Orchestra, David Parry
- A Forest – The Cure
Episode 5
- Something I Can Never Have – Vitamin String Quartet
- Clare De Lune (Debussy) – Robin Alciatore
- Reveries – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 6
- Fake Plastic Trees – Ramin Djawadi
- Motion Picture Soundtrack – Vitamin String Quartet
- Embryons Desséchés: V. Fantasie Valse – Ronan O'Hora
Episode 7
- Rêverie, L. 68 – Francois-Joël Thiollier
- This World – Ramin Djawadi
- Dr. Ford – Ramin Djawadi, plays during the end credits
Episode 8
- Breakfast with Chopin – Elizaveta
- Back to Black – Ramin Djawadi
- Swan Lake, Op. 20, TH 12, Act I: Waltz – Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Erich Kunzel
- Rêverie, L. 68 – Ronan O'Hora, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Claude Debussy
- House of the Rising Sun – Ramin Djawadi
- Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Major, Op. 69 No. 1 'L'adieu' – Arthur Rubinstein
- Freeze All Motor Functions – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 9
- Reverie – Ramin Djawadi
- This World – Ramin Djawadi, the soundtrack is slowed down when Dolores kills Arnold in Westworld
Episode 10
- Reverie – Francois-Joël Thiollier
- Reverie – Ramin Djawadi, a cover of the original
- Candy Castle – Glass Candy
- Nocturne in E-Flat Major, Op. 9, No. 2 – Frederic Chopin
- Sweetwater – Ramin Djawadi
- Trompe l'oeil – Ramin Djawadi
- No One's Controlling Me – Ramin Djawadi
- Sweetwater Stride – Ramin Djawadi
- Free All Motor Function – Ramin Djawadi
- Violent Delights – Ramin Djawadi
Westworld season 2 (2016)
In the aftermath of Dr. Robert Frost's murder, Dolores and a group of hosts break free to take control of their lives and kill guests and other humans in Westworld season 2. Maeve joins Bernard (Jerry Wright) to find her daughter. Music from Radiohead, Metallica, and The Rolling Stones features.
Episode 1
- The Entertainer – Ramin Djawadi
- The Beast- From "Sicario" – Jóhann Jóhannsson
- What Does This Mean – Ramin Djawadi
- Sweetwater – Ramin Djawadi
- Journey Into Night – Ramin Djawadi
- The Valley Beyond – Radiohead
- Myself – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 2
- Prelude in C-Sharp Minor – Ramin Djawadi
- Runaway – Ramin Djawadi
- The Man I Love – Ramin Djawadi
- The Man I Love (Arranged for String Quartet) – Quatour Tactus
- Sonata No. 2 for Piano B-Flat Major Op 35 – APM Music, Dolores plays the piano
- This World – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 3
- Seven Nation Army – Ramin Djawadi
- Battle Hymn of the Republic – Cast of Westworld
- Virtù e Fortuna – Ramin Djawadi
- Secret – Maroon 5
Episode 4
- Play With Fire – The Rolling Stones
- Do the Strand – Roxy Music
- Dr. Ford – Ramin Djawadi
- No One's Controlling Me – Ramin Djawadi
- The Raj – Ramin Djawadi
- Trompe l'oiel – Ramin Djawadi
- Once Upon a Time in the West – Ennio Morricone
Episode 5
- Sweetwater – Ramin Djawadi
- C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) – Wu-Tang Clan
- Paint It Black – Ramin Djawadi
- C.R.E.A.M – Ramin Djawadi, a cover version
- Akane No Mai – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 6
- Bleeding Me – Metallica
- Memories – Ramin Djawadi
- Dr. Ford – Ramin Djawadi
- Nature Boy – Nat "King" Cole
- Sonata 2 in B-Flat Minor Op 35 (Final Movement) – Frederic Chopin
- Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto – Vienna Philharmonic, Carlos Kleiber (Plays in the trailer of Westworld)
- Take My Heart When You Go – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 7
- Sweetwater – Ramin Djawadi
- Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92: II. Allegretto – Kurt Masur, Gewandhausorchester
- Les écorchés – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 8
- Heart-Shaped Box – Ramin Djawadi
- Kiksuya – Ramin Djawadi
- I Promise – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 9
- Vanishing Point – Ramin Djawadi
- Myself – Ramin Djawadi
- Supermoon – Orbis Tertius
- Six Gnossiennes: Gnossienne No. 3 – Roland Pöntinen, Erik Satie (Plays when William runs into Ford at a gala in Westworld)
Episode 10
- The Man I Love (Arranged for String Quartet) – Quatour Tactus
- I Promise – Ramin Djawadi
- Virtù e Fortuna – Ramin Djawadi
- My Speech – Ramin Djawadi
- A Passage to Another World – Ramin Djawadi
- Quarantine – Ramin Djawadi
- We'll Meet Again – Ramin Djawadi
- Westworld – Ramin Djawadi
- Codex – Radiohead
Westworld season 3 soundtrack (2020)
Dolores escapes to the real world with a few host pearls, including Bernard's in 2053 Los Angeles. Music from Ramin Djawadi underscores the shocking, emotional, and poignant moments in season 3 of Westworld.
Episode 1
- Sweet Child O' Mine – Ramin Djawadi
- Seven Nation Army – Ramin Djawadi
- This World – Ramin Djawadi
- Deepwater – Cristian Vogel
- Common People – Pulp
- Human – Sevdaliza
- Dissolved Girl – Massive Attack
- Bubbles Buried in the Jungle – Death Grips
- 99 Red Balloons – Nena
- Il Trovatore: Di Quella Pira – Hungarian State Opera Orchestra, Will Humburg
Episode 2
- Les écorchés – Ramin Djawadi (Maeve and Hector escape)
- Human – Sevdaliza
Episode 3
- Left in the Dark – TRUETT
- Doomed – Ramin Djawadi, cover version
- Doomed – Moses Sumney
Episode 4
- Reverie – Ramin Djawadi
- Hunter – Ramin Djawadi
- Wicked Games – Ramin Djawadi
- Higher Speed Club ft. BABYBO – Know Know, Higher Brothers
Episode 5
- Ride of the Valkyries – Extreme Music (Plays during the car chase scene in Westworld)
- Theme from "Love Story" – Ramin Djawadi
- Bubbles Buried in the Jungle – Death Grips
- Nightclubbing – Iggy Pop
- Space Oddity – Ramin Djawadi
- Main Title from "The Shining" – Ramin Djawadi
- Emerge – Fischerspooner
Episode 6
- Emerge – Fischerspooner
Episode 7
- Mélodie de Gluck In D Minor (Sgambati) – Pietro Spada
- I Don't Do Personal – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 8
- Brain Damage – Ramin Djawadi (Cover of Pink Floyd in Westworld)
- Perfect Day – Lou Reed
Westworld season 4 (2022)
In the series finale, Charlotte (a version of Dolores) and William control humans, who, in a twist of fate, work for hosts. Bernard tries to reach Charlotte and warn her of imminent destruction before it is too late for humanity. Music by Frederic Chopin, Mozart, and David Bowie features.
Episode 1
- Perfect Day – Lou Reed
- The Wind Cries Mary – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
- Mazurkas, Op. 68: No. 2 in A Minor – Frederic Chopin, Samson François
- Video Games – Ramin Djawadi (Plays when Christina (Dolores) stands at her balcony in Westworld)
- Light Up – Fexell
Episode 2
- Dala Sua Pace – Mozart
- Cocktails at Midnight – De Wolf Music
Episode 3
- Bas Guy – Ramin Djawadi
- Enter Sandman – Ramin Djawadi
- Call Me – Blondie
Episode 4
- Pink + White – Ramin Djawadi
- Finish What We Started – Ramin Djawadi
- I Promise – Ramin Djawadi
- They Are After Your Hooch – Ramin Djawadi
- The Tower – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 5
- Sarabande – Ramin Djawadi
- Perfect Day – Ramin Djawadi
- The Day the World Went Away – Ramin Djawadi
- Knowledge – Ramin Djawadi
Episode 7
- Westworld – Ramin Djawadi
- Mib – Ramin Djawadi
- The Man Who Sold The World (2015 Remaster) – David Bowie
Episode 8
- Ring of Fire – Johnny Cash
- Que Sera Sera – Doris Day
- Pyramid Song – Ramin Djawadi
- Sweetwater (Reprise) – Ramin Djawadi
- Westworld – Ramin Djawadi
Through scores that reflected each episode's pace, tone, and premise, Ramin Djawadi contributed significantly to the show's overall atmosphere.
