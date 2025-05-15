Westworld soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

Westworld (2016-2022) is a science fiction drama that dives into the world of technological sentience, told through the eyes of two "hosts," named Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve Millay (Thandiwe Newton). These high-tech robots look just like humans at the Westworld theme park created by Delos Inc.

The show explores free will, control, and the illusion of an objective truth. So, the soundtrack matches the intensity of the premise and includes an original score by Iranian-German music composer and Grammy Award nominee Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones). He also covered popular songs by artists like Radiohead, The Cure, and The Rolling Stones to match the show's tone.

Episodic breakdown of all songs in the Westworld soundtrack

Westworld season 1 (2016)

Season 1 introduces fans to the American West-themed park where guests can live out violent or sexual fantasies through hyper-realistic simulations helmed by host robots. Key characters like Dolores, Maeve, Man-in-Black, Bernard Lowe, and Dr. Robert Ford are introduced in Westworld. The soundtrack is dramatic and evocative.

Episode 1

Westworld Main Title Track – Ramin Djawadi (Plays in the opening credits)

Black Hole Sun – Ramin Djawadi

Sweetwater – Ramin Djawadi

This World – Ramin Djawadi

Paint It, Black – Ramin Djawadi

House of the Rising Sun – Ramin Djawadi

Ain't No Grave – Johnny Cash

Episode 2

No Surprise – Ramin Djawadi

Weeping Willow Rag – Scott Joplin (Plays in the pub where Mave and Teddy chat in Westworld.)

Episode 3

Peacherine Rag – The Maple Leaf Ragtime Band

Rêverie L.68 – Francois-Joël Thiollier

Do They Dream – Ramin Djawadi

Swan Lake, Op. 20, Act I: No. 2, Valse – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Rundfunk Sinfonieorchester Berlin, Heinz Rögner

Episode 4

Pineapple Rag – The Ragtime Entertainer

A Forest – Ramin Djawadi, a cover of the song by The Cure

Carmen Suite No. 2: II. Habanera – London Philharmonic Orchestra, David Parry

A Forest – The Cure

Episode 5

Something I Can Never Have – Vitamin String Quartet

Clare De Lune (Debussy) – Robin Alciatore

Reveries – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 6

Fake Plastic Trees – Ramin Djawadi

Motion Picture Soundtrack – Vitamin String Quartet

Embryons Desséchés: V. Fantasie Valse – Ronan O'Hora

Episode 7

Rêverie, L. 68 – Francois-Joël Thiollier

This World – Ramin Djawadi

Dr. Ford – Ramin Djawadi, plays during the end credits

Episode 8

Breakfast with Chopin – Elizaveta

Back to Black – Ramin Djawadi

Swan Lake, Op. 20, TH 12, Act I: Waltz – Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Erich Kunzel

Rêverie, L. 68 – Ronan O'Hora, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Claude Debussy

House of the Rising Sun – Ramin Djawadi

Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Major, Op. 69 No. 1 'L'adieu' – Arthur Rubinstein

Freeze All Motor Functions – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 9

Reverie – Ramin Djawadi

This World – Ramin Djawadi, the soundtrack is slowed down when Dolores kills Arnold in Westworld

Episode 10

Reverie – Francois-Joël Thiollier

Reverie – Ramin Djawadi, a cover of the original

Candy Castle – Glass Candy

Nocturne in E-Flat Major, Op. 9, No. 2 – Frederic Chopin

Sweetwater – Ramin Djawadi

Trompe l'oeil – Ramin Djawadi

No One's Controlling Me – Ramin Djawadi

Sweetwater Stride – Ramin Djawadi

Free All Motor Function – Ramin Djawadi

Violent Delights – Ramin Djawadi

Westworld season 2 (2016)

In the aftermath of Dr. Robert Frost's murder, Dolores and a group of hosts break free to take control of their lives and kill guests and other humans in Westworld season 2. Maeve joins Bernard (Jerry Wright) to find her daughter. Music from Radiohead, Metallica, and The Rolling Stones features.

Episode 1

The Entertainer – Ramin Djawadi

The Beast- From "Sicario" – Jóhann Jóhannsson

What Does This Mean – Ramin Djawadi

Sweetwater – Ramin Djawadi

Journey Into Night – Ramin Djawadi

The Valley Beyond – Radiohead

Myself – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 2

Prelude in C-Sharp Minor – Ramin Djawadi

Runaway – Ramin Djawadi

The Man I Love – Ramin Djawadi

The Man I Love (Arranged for String Quartet) – Quatour Tactus

Sonata No. 2 for Piano B-Flat Major Op 35 – APM Music, Dolores plays the piano

This World – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 3

Seven Nation Army – Ramin Djawadi

Battle Hymn of the Republic – Cast of Westworld

of Westworld Virtù e Fortuna – Ramin Djawadi

Secret – Maroon 5

Episode 4

Play With Fire – The Rolling Stones

Do the Strand – Roxy Music

Dr. Ford – Ramin Djawadi

No One's Controlling Me – Ramin Djawadi

The Raj – Ramin Djawadi

Trompe l'oiel – Ramin Djawadi

Once Upon a Time in the West – Ennio Morricone

Episode 5

Sweetwater – Ramin Djawadi

C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) – Wu-Tang Clan

Paint It Black – Ramin Djawadi

C.R.E.A.M – Ramin Djawadi, a cover version

Akane No Mai – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 6

Bleeding Me – Metallica

Memories – Ramin Djawadi

Dr. Ford – Ramin Djawadi

Nature Boy – Nat "King" Cole

Sonata 2 in B-Flat Minor Op 35 (Final Movement) – Frederic Chopin

Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto – Vienna Philharmonic, Carlos Kleiber (Plays in the trailer of Westworld)

Take My Heart When You Go – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 7

Sweetwater – Ramin Djawadi

Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92: II. Allegretto – Kurt Masur, Gewandhausorchester

Les écorchés – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 8

Heart-Shaped Box – Ramin Djawadi

Kiksuya – Ramin Djawadi

I Promise – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 9

Vanishing Point – Ramin Djawadi

Myself – Ramin Djawadi

Supermoon – Orbis Tertius

Six Gnossiennes: Gnossienne No. 3 – Roland Pöntinen, Erik Satie (Plays when William runs into Ford at a gala in Westworld)

Episode 10

The Man I Love (Arranged for String Quartet) – Quatour Tactus

I Promise – Ramin Djawadi

Virtù e Fortuna – Ramin Djawadi

My Speech – Ramin Djawadi

A Passage to Another World – Ramin Djawadi

Quarantine – Ramin Djawadi

We'll Meet Again – Ramin Djawadi

Westworld – Ramin Djawadi

Codex – Radiohead

Westworld season 3 soundtrack (2020)

Dolores escapes to the real world with a few host pearls, including Bernard's in 2053 Los Angeles. Music from Ramin Djawadi underscores the shocking, emotional, and poignant moments in season 3 of Westworld.

Episode 1

Sweet Child O' Mine – Ramin Djawadi

Seven Nation Army – Ramin Djawadi

This World – Ramin Djawadi

Deepwater – Cristian Vogel

Common People – Pulp

Human – Sevdaliza

Dissolved Girl – Massive Attack

Bubbles Buried in the Jungle – Death Grips

99 Red Balloons – Nena

Il Trovatore: Di Quella Pira – Hungarian State Opera Orchestra, Will Humburg

Episode 2

Les écorchés – Ramin Djawadi (Maeve and Hector escape)

Human – Sevdaliza

Episode 3

Left in the Dark – TRUETT

Doomed – Ramin Djawadi, cover version

Doomed – Moses Sumney

Episode 4

Reverie – Ramin Djawadi

Hunter – Ramin Djawadi

Wicked Games – Ramin Djawadi

Higher Speed Club ft. BABYBO – Know Know, Higher Brothers

Episode 5

Ride of the Valkyries – Extreme Music (Plays during the car chase scene in Westworld)

Theme from "Love Story" – Ramin Djawadi

Bubbles Buried in the Jungle – Death Grips

Nightclubbing – Iggy Pop

Space Oddity – Ramin Djawadi

Main Title from "The Shining" – Ramin Djawadi

Emerge – Fischerspooner

Episode 6

Emerge – Fischerspooner

Episode 7

Mélodie de Gluck In D Minor (Sgambati) – Pietro Spada

I Don't Do Personal – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 8

Brain Damage – Ramin Djawadi (Cover of Pink Floyd in Westworld)

Perfect Day – Lou Reed

Westworld season 4 (2022)

In the series finale, Charlotte (a version of Dolores) and William control humans, who, in a twist of fate, work for hosts. Bernard tries to reach Charlotte and warn her of imminent destruction before it is too late for humanity. Music by Frederic Chopin, Mozart, and David Bowie features.

Episode 1

Perfect Day – Lou Reed

The Wind Cries Mary – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Mazurkas, Op. 68: No. 2 in A Minor – Frederic Chopin, Samson François

Video Games – Ramin Djawadi (Plays when Christina (Dolores) stands at her balcony in Westworld)

Light Up – Fexell

Episode 2

Dala Sua Pace – Mozart

Cocktails at Midnight – De Wolf Music

Episode 3

Bas Guy – Ramin Djawadi

Enter Sandman – Ramin Djawadi

Call Me – Blondie

Episode 4

Pink + White – Ramin Djawadi

Finish What We Started – Ramin Djawadi

I Promise – Ramin Djawadi

They Are After Your Hooch – Ramin Djawadi

The Tower – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 5

Sarabande – Ramin Djawadi

Perfect Day – Ramin Djawadi

The Day the World Went Away – Ramin Djawadi

Knowledge – Ramin Djawadi

Episode 7

Westworld – Ramin Djawadi

Mib – Ramin Djawadi

The Man Who Sold The World (2015 Remaster) – David Bowie

Episode 8

Ring of Fire – Johnny Cash

Que Sera Sera – Doris Day

Pyramid Song – Ramin Djawadi

Sweetwater (Reprise) – Ramin Djawadi

Westworld – Ramin Djawadi

Through scores that reflected each episode's pace, tone, and premise, Ramin Djawadi contributed significantly to the show's overall atmosphere.

