What is 20/20: The After Show? All about the latest true crime podcast from ABC Audio

20/20: The After Show is the spin-off of ABC's popular true crime documentary 20/20. The show made its release on March 17

, 2025, with anchor Deborah Robert taking up her role as the latest crime podcast's host.

20/20: The After Show serves as a companion to every episode of ABC's 20/20. Each episode of the latest true crime podcast is set to explore the behind-the-scenes details surrounding each case, including its production, research, and current statistics.

20/20: The After Show is followed by other ABC audio podcast series such as 48 Hours: Post Mortem, and Dateline's Talking Dateline. This also includes The Crime Scene Weekly, which is hosted by Brad Mielke, and delves into interrogating true crime themes.

What to expect from the new 20/20: The After Show

True crime as a genre is rapidly growing in the podcast medium, and 20/20: The After Show is an extension for ABC to provide the production process and research behind the cases covered in 20/20. Liz Alesse, the VP of audio for ABC News, shared her insights with The Hollywood Reporter.

In an article, published on March 17, 2025, Liz stated:

“True crime resonates, and the audience just seems to have an appetite that knows no ends."

Along with 20/20: The After Show, ABC is launching multiple shows based on real-life events that they have covered in the past. This includes Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, hosted by Brian Buckmire and What Happened to Holly Bobo?, featuring Eva Pilgrim.

These ventures are set to bring the latest updates and developments in the cases, along with providing a deep insight into its historical timeline. Liz Alesse, in the article shares that this strategy provides ABC with the opportunity to remain relevant to the audience. In the article, Liz stated:

"We see two opportunities here as a news organization.. Our narrative approach is going to be a marriage of zeitgeist, real-time true crime like Diddy, but also exploring stories that have already sort of come to a natural conclusion that exists within our archive."

Liz Alesse further added that the new magazine company's rich archive can introduce audiences to stories that might not be covered much in the spotlight.

20/20: The After Show will provide context and a deeper analysis of the true crime cases

As per The Futon Critic article, published on March 17, 2025, ABC Audio has launched a new True Crime Production Slate in partnership with 20/20. The ABC 20/20 true crime podcast channel is set to provide its viewers with current updates on investigations of crimes committed in the past. As reported by The Futon Critic, Liz Alesse stated:

"ABC Audio has a proven track record of creating gripping and award-winning true crime podcasts, and we're excited to build on that success in partnership with '20/20' to give listeners more of what they want."

Liz further added that by expanding its existing audio brand of 20/20, ABC introduces new true crime titles, broadening their content in the field. This will provide the audiences with new cases every week in both visual and audio formats.

In the Futon Critic Janice Johnston, the executive producer of 20/20, stated:

"'20/20' and its podcast have resonated with true crime fans worldwide, and we're thrilled to bring more behind-the-scenes content and context on these cases that are in the zeitgeist."

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Liz Alesse said that the production team of 20/20: The After Show is using the huge archive of ABC to provide compelling narratives, and providing specific cases for the audience on demand.

"We’re telling these stories and we’re reporting out these stories as part of our mandate as a news organization because we have this archive, I think it just gives us a natural advantage in the space," Alesse said.

Deborah Roberts is an American television journalist who joined ABC back in 1995. It was in 2023 when she officially became the co-host of 20/20. ABC News is officially moving from its Upper West Side headquarters in New York City to Hudson Square in Downtown.

