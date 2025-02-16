What does Apple Cider Vinegar mean? Decrypting the title of Netflix's latest true crime show 

Apple Cider Vinegar is Netflix's newly released Australian series, which is a partly fictionized narration of the story of Belle Gibson. Created by Samantha Strauss, the series was released on February 6, 2025. The subject, Gibson, was a wellness influencer who falsified her health status, claiming to have been diagnosed with cancer.

Through her Instagram account, and cookbook app, titled The Whole Pantry, Gibson deceived thousands of people into believing that cancer can be treated through natural medicinal remedies. With her falsified cancer story and alternative medicine approaches, Belle Gibson scammed people and created a million-dollar company.

The title of the show shares a symbolism to the inner psychology of its lead character. In episode 6, titled Tapeworm, Belle tells Hek that she had cured her ringworm by drinking apple cider vinegar and puking a tapeworm. This is scientifically irrelevant but shows Belle's ignorance of medical science and echoes her hypothetical cancer journey.

The title of Apple Cider Vinegar reflects Belle's ignorance of medical science

Belle Gibson created a business out of frauding people with her falsified cancer story (Image via Netflix)

At the beginning of Apple Cider Vinegar episode 6, titled Tapeworm, Belle's crisis manager Hek attends an AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meeting, and has been sober for 15 days. Hek, who is one of the primary people who exposed Belle's story, recalls an incident with her.

Hek tells the support group that his previous client, Belle Gibson, almost had an obsession with practicing alternate medical remedies. In an incident, Belle got ringworm and believed that drinking apple cider vinegar could cure her. She further went on to claim that after drinking the juice, she puked a tapeworm, which has no basis in science.

Ringworm is a fungal infection that occurs on the skin surface, whereas tapeworm is a parasite that mainly affects human intestines. Belle choosing apple cider vinegar reflects her scientific ignorance and the futility of her cancer treatment story.

The title of the Netflix series can be read as a critique of treatment preferences in modern society

The title of the Netflix series reflects the society's preference for easy fixes(Image via Netflix)

Belle Gibson started her career and established a brand, promising people treatment for her cancer with alternative healing practices. This was only possible because people decided to believe in her treatment. They preferred believing in short-term healing rather than opting for research-backed scientific practices.

It reflects the downsides of modern wellness culture, through which influencers may profit out of general people's conditions. Belle Gibson's lack of education in modern medicine, but still earning in millions, reflects the hope trap that people fall into.

Belle using apple cider vinegar to treat ringworm reflects her ignorance of medical science (Image via Netflix)

Belle using apple cider vinegar for ringworm does not have any scientific value. However, it acts as a placebo effect for her, in which she finds her refuge. Throughout the series, Belle's falsified cancer treatment story becomes so deeply etched on her public image that she begins considering it to be true.

The central theme of the series highlights the dangers of adhering to misguided short-term treatment practices to cure ailments. It does not only influence the show's title but all of its characters and the storyline.

