What is Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers all about? Everything to know

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers is a Netflix docuseries that dives into the story behind the London 7/7 Bombings. It was on July 7, 2005, when four bombs were detonated by suicide terrorists, targeting the London public transport system.

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers is a limited series commemorating the 20th anniversary of the tragic events. It is directed by Liza Williams and executive produced by Flavia Taylor and Zac Beattie.

Jean Charles de Menezes was a Brazilian man who was shot to death by the Metropolitan Police, mistakenly suspecting him to be one of the 7/7 Bombers. The series Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers takes personal interviews with the family members of Jean Charles de Menezes. It is set to make its Netflix release on July 1, 2025.

What is the story behind the Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers docuseries?

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers explores the story behind the London 7/7 Bombings (Image via Netflix)

As reported by BBC News, it was on July 7, 2005, when four suicide bombers entered London's public transport system during the morning rush hour. Reportedly, three of the terrorists carrying homemade bombs entered into London Underground trains around the Inner London Region.

Three bombs detonated separately around the Edgware Road area, Circle Line near Aldgate, and finally around the Piccadilly Line, near Russell Square. The fourth bomb was reportedly detonated inside a double-decker bus in Tavistock Square, Bloomsbury.

The 7/7 Bombings became one of the most fatal terrorist attacks in UK history. Reportedly, a total of 52 people belonging to 18 different nationalities were killed, while 800 people were left injured. This was followed by a second failed attempt two weeks later. The Metropolitan Police Service opted for a manhunt to find the culprits, which led to the fatal shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes.

What happened to Jean Charles de Menezes?

Charles de Menezes was mistakenly killed by the Metropolitan Police (Image via Netflix)

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers also explores the story of Jean Charles de Menezes, who was fatally shot to death by the Metropolitan Police Service at Stockwell Station on the London Underground. Jean Menezes was a Brazilian man who worked as an electrician in London.

As reported by the BBC, the four culprits behind the 7/7 Bombings were identified to be Mohammad Sidique Khan, Germaine Lindsay, Shehzad Tanweer, and Habib Hussain. A failed attempt occurred on July 21, 2005, and the Metropolitan Police started a manhunt to catch the culprits.

The docuseries explores the complete manhunt to find the culprits after the bombings (Image via Netflix)

On July 22, 2005, the Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers, subject Jean Charles de Menezes, went to fix a broken fire alarm in Kilburn, North West London. He was tracked by an officer posted on Scotia Road, who started to follow him.

Jean's face was compared to the surveillance footage of one of the culprits behind the bombing attacks on the previous day. As reported by the BBC, Jean Menezes' face was misidentified as Osman Hussain, who was one of the prime suspects.

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers features exclusive interviews from authorities and the bombing survivors (Image via Netflix)

As reported by the Telegraph, officers followed Menezes as he entered a train at the Stockwell Tube Station. He was suspected to be carrying firearms. Reportedly, Jean Menezes was shot by two police officers eleven times, with seven bullets in the head. The Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers, subject Charles Menezes died right on the scene.

The Netflix docuseries will provide selected interviews of the police officers involved in the investigation. As reported by The Guardian, Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers is also set to provide an interview with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, with Eliza Manningham-Buller, the director general of M15 when the bombing attacks took place.

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers will provide unseen first-person accounts from survivors and the families of the victims, including Charles Menezes.

