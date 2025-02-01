What is Burden of Guilt all about? Everything to know about the Paramount+ true crime docuseries

Paramount's latest crime documentary series, Burden of Guilt, explores the mysterious death of a child and the emotional journey of his sister, Tracyraquel Berns, who sets forth to unravel the mystery behind the death of her baby brother, Matthew. However, her world comes crashing down when she discovers that she was the person who was deemed responsible for his demise.

Based on a popular true-crime podcast by the same name, the three-part docu-series will exclusively be available to stream on Paramount Plus from February 4, 2025.

Everything we know about Burden of Guilt: Release date and where to watch?

Paramount is releasing Burden of Guilt, its shocking three-part documentary from See It Now Studios, on the Paramount Plus streaming platform this February 4, 2025. Paramount Plus plans start from $8 a month ($60 a year) for the ad-supported tier while the ad-free plan with Showtime comes at $13 a month.

What is the docu-series all about?

Burden of Guilt follows the true story of Tracyraquel Berns, whose world collapsed when she discovered that her baby brother died, and she was the one held responsible for the death. Through three episodes, the docu-series follows her emotional journey to unravel the reason for her baby brother Matthew’s sudden death when she was just two years old.

Although Matthew's death was initially ruled an accident, the mystery of his death haunted Tracyraquel throughout her childhood. After years of lies and unanswered questions, she finally obtained Matthew’s medical records, only to discover that she was blamed for his murder.

Tracyraquel Berns set forth to investigate this claim, and her investigation led the authorities in Dekalb County, Georgia, to an unprecedented decision. They decided to exhume Matthew’s body 25 years after his death, which revealed that his death was a homicide. Berns recounts her journey for justice and her attempts to untangle the web of lies that were told to her while growing up.

Although Berns was only two years old when Matthew died and had no clear memory of the event, she always felt that there was more to the story than she was aware of. The discovery that she made in her attempt to uncover the mystery of her brother's death was earth-shattering. With the help of forensic experts and prosecutors, Berns set out to discover and expose the shocking truth of a haunting story of abuse and deceit.

Is Burden of Guilt based on a podcast?

Yes, Burden of Guilt is based on a podcast. It is hosted by the Emmy-winning journalist and executive producer, Nancy Glass, and tells the harrowing story of Tracyraquel Berns, a woman who spent the last four decades of her life contending with a horrific accusation. When she was two years old, her baby brother tragically died at only four months of age. Berns grew up believing that her brother’s death was an accident but she was always suspicious.

When she decided to investigate the issue further, she was shocked to discover that medical records revealed she was responsible for Matthew’s death. Was this true, or was there something more sinister at play, and she was just a scapegoat? Burden of Guilt, the podcast, is available on Spotify.

Burden of Guilt is directed by Patrick Stegall and co-produced by Susan Zirinsky’s See It Now Studios with Glass Entertainment. The docuseries is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Executive producers on the show include Susan Zirinsky, Terence Wrong, Aysu Saliba, Cara Tortora, Nancy Glass, and Jon Hirsch. Don't miss Burden of Guilt coming to Paramount Plus this February 4, 2025.

