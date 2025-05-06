What is Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ about? Everything you need to know before you watch the show

When Criminal Minds: Evolution, then known as Criminal Minds, first premiered on CBS in 2005, it quickly gained popularity as a compelling crime drama. The series followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) as they used criminal profiling to catch America’s most dangerous offenders. With more than 300 episodes, the show combined expert casework with strong character development, turning it into a major ratings hit.

While the original series ended its run in 2020, the tale was far from over. Paramount+ brought the franchise back to life in 2022 with Criminal Minds: Evolution, reuniting central characters and adding a darker, more serialized style of storytelling.

Currently set to debut a new season on May 8, 2025—the third Criminal Minds: Evolution season and the 18th Criminal Minds season overall—the BAU’s tradition remains as strong as ever, with high-stakes crimes and personal struggles that longtime viewers have grown to enjoy.

What is Criminal Minds: Evolution about?

Whereas the original was largely a case-of-the-week type, Criminal Minds: Evolution deals with longer, serialized storylines. The new arc started in season 16 with Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), a highly manipulative serial killer who created a hidden web of killers during the pandemic. His reach extended far beyond any single case, making him a recurring villain for the team.

Season 18 picks up the narrative about six months after season 17 ended. Voit is behind bars but as dangerous as ever, and his network of old associates begins stirring once more. The BAU not only needs to suppress this fresh spate of violence but also deal with the larger question of whether a person like Voit can change. His presence is still at the center of what’s happening and the team’s internal struggles.

What’s new in season 18?

Season 18 gets into the emotional and psychological effects of prolonged exposure to criminal violence. With Voit in jail but still messing with people’s heads, the BAU finds itself at odds over how to read his moves. As interpersonal trust is undermined and personal stakes come into play, the season promises a mixture of high-strung tension and emotionally rooted storylines.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Erica Messer hints at the grappling with a black and white morality that’s to come into play in the upcoming season.

"I think that’s where so much story and conflict and character development can happen, in a space that you hadn’t really considered before. Now you’re in those waters, what are you going to do? It makes for a really compelling season for the growth of our heroes," she explains.

The season maintains the dark, serialized style Criminal Minds: Evolution introduced, presenting a more concise story with richer character arcs.

Who’s back for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18?

The show’s core cast returns for the upcoming season:

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

A.J. Cook as Jennifer "JJ" Jareau

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green

Matthew Gray Gubler guest stars as Dr. Spencer Reid in season 18, his first on-screen comeback in the show since the main series concluded. Viewers can also look forward to the inclusion of Felicity Huffman as Dr. Jill Gideon, the widow of deceased profiler Jason Gideon. She is a psychiatrist who thoroughly understands Voit’s psychological makeup and is expected to have an impact on the season’s main storyline. Aimee Garcia will star in the recurring role of Dr. Julia Ochoa.

Where to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution?

All prior seasons of Criminal Minds: Evolution (seasons 16–17) and the original show (seasons 1–15) can be streamed on Paramount+, which is the exclusive home for the new episodes. Season 18 debuts on Thursday, May 8, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly every subsequent Thursday.

Hulu also continues to provide streaming access to the original 15 seasons. Plans begin at $9.99/month, with Paramount+ featuring various tiers starting at $7.99/month.

With its evolution from a weekly procedural to a serialized psychological thriller, Criminal Minds has shown remarkable staying power. Criminal Minds: Evolution continues to explore the minds of killers and the agents who risk everything to stop them.

Catch the latest episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution streaming on Paramount+.

