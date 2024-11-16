What happened to Alyssa Burkett? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS

On October 2, 2020, Alyssa Burkett, a young mother from Texas, was brutally murdered outside her workplace in Carrollton, Texas. The crime occurred amid a custody battle that Alyssa was facing with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Beard, over their daughter. CBS' 48 Hours is coming up with the episode to throw light on this case, The Plot to Eliminate Alyssa Burkett, on Saturday, November 16, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

The episode delves into the circumstances surrounding Alyssa Burkett's death, focusing on Beard's part and the involvement of his fiancée, Holly Elkins. According to correspondent Peter Van Sant, new information about the investigation shows a dark plot. 48 Hours on CBS aims to provide a comprehensive view of the investigation by exploring the shocking turns in Burkett's life.

With the help of family, police, and witness interviews, the episode constructs a timeline of events preceding Alyssa Burkett's death. Correspondent Peter Van Sant emphasizes both Elkins' involvement in planning and manipulating the crime and Beard's actions, throughout the inquiry.

Alyssa Burkett's killing: The tragic incident

On the morning of October 2, 2020, Alyssa Burkett arrived at her workplace. As she parked outside the Greentree Apartments leasing office, a man exited a black SUV parked nearby and shot her through the driver’s window.

Assuming she was dead, the killer started to drive away. However, when she tried to flee toward the office, the attacker chased her down and stabbed her multiple times. Witnesses described the attacker as a black man, but the true identity behind the disguise later shocked investigators.

Investigation begins: Initial suspicions

Alyssa Burkett's family suspected Andrew Beard, her former boyfriend and the father of her one-year-old daughter, Willow, when her mother arrived at the crime scene. In the months before the murder, Beard and Burkett had argued about custody rights, developing conflict and mistrust. Investigators quickly identified Beard as a suspect, but the details of the murder would reveal deeper involvement from his fiancée, Holly Elkins.

A twisted plan

The investigation uncovered a months-long plot of harassment and intimidation against Alyssa Burkett. Beard and Elkins allegedly took calculated steps to eliminate Burkett, including faking police reports against her, attempting to frame her in false crimes, and even planting a GPS tracker on her vehicle.

Burkett had confided to her family about feeling watched and fearing for her safety. Unknown to her, Beard and Elkins were allegedly coordinating to take her out of the picture entirely.

The role of Holly Elkins: Co-Conspirator or Instigator?

Authorities discovered text messages between Beard and Elkins during the investigation, which revealed Elkins' animosity toward Alyssa. According to reports, Elkins harbored animosity toward Burkett and aspirated to establish a relationship with Beard and Willow, Burkett's daughter.

Beard claimed in his FBI testimony that Elkins was the mastermind behind the plot, instructing him to wear makeup to conceal his appearance. He stated that even while she was abroad in Mexico, Elkins planned every detail and encouraged him to "handle it."

Tracking devices and evidence

Following Alyssa Burkett's murder, investigators found GPS trackers, dark cosmetics, and other incriminating items associated with the crime in Beard's vehicle and residence. These items offered critical evidence, corroborating witness accounts of the concealed perpetrator at the crime scene.

On October 5, 2020, Beard surrendered and faced murder charges. However, the investigation escalated as authorities investigated Elkins' involvement more thoroughly.

Legal outcomes and sentences

In 2022, Andrew Beard pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and using a firearm in a violent crime, resulting in Burkett's death, receiving a 43-year sentence. Elkins was apprehended in 2023 upon her return from the Dominican Republic and faced charges of conspiracy and stalking with a lethal weapon.

In 2024, she was found guilty and sentenced to two consecutive life terms. Her influence over Beard, characterized as having directed him like a “monster,” resulted in a more severe penalty than Beard’s sentence.

The 48 Hours episode, The Plot to Eliminate Alyssa Burkett, airs on Saturday, November 16, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

