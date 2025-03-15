What happened to Angela Prichard? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS

The 2022 murder of Angela Prichard will be replayed in the upcoming episode of 48 Hours on CBS.

Angela Prichard was killed by her estranged husband, Christopher Prichard, on the morning of October 8, 2022, at her workplace.

This episode of 48 Hours focusing on this homicide is titled Could Angela Prichard Have Been Saved?

It will air on CBS on March 15, 2025, at 10 pm ET. The synopsis for the same reads:

“A woman repeatedly reaches out to the police about her husband, but it doesn’t prevent her death."

To know more about this case, follow along.

What Happened to Angela Prichard?

Angela Prichard was shot and unalived by estranged husband Christopher Prichard. [Image courtesy: Unsplash/ Paul Einerhand]

According to CBS News, in the early morning of October 8, 2022, Angela arrived at her workplace, the Mississippi Ridge Kennels in Bellevue, Iowa, to find her estranged husband, Christopher Prichard, already waiting inside with a shotgun.

Angela immediately called 911 on her phone, yelling at Christopher to "get out”, which was heard on the phone by the 911 responders, during which he shot her. Angela had already named her murderer on the 911 call.

In August 2022, Angela had allegedly found hidden cameras in her home and a tracking device in her jeep. She sought help from the Bellevue police, but they refused to arrest Christopher immediately.

She had also requested a restraining order against her estranged husband for threatening, stalking, and harassing her. Out of fear, she left her home and stayed with her sister. However, the order was granted a few weeks before her death on September 1, 2022.

Nine days before Angela’s murder, an arrest warrant was out against Christopher Prichard for breaking the restraining orders, but no arrests were made. Angela called 911 about thirteen times the month before her murder between September 7 -September 23, 2022.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Christopher had sneaked into the barn a night before Angela was killed. He made his way through the woods into the kennel. Authorities also learned from Angela’s sister, Wendy Budde, that Christopher knew how to access the kennel.

Angela’s estranged husband was convicted and sentenced for murder

Christopher Prichard was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Angela. [Image courtesy: Unsplash/ Matthew Ansley]

Christopher Prichard fled after killing his wife, but was captured sixteen hours later, which made authorities even more assured that he was the killer and arrested him on the charge of first-degree murder and robbery.

All shreds of evidence collected led straight to Christopher, which included Angela’s previous complaints, surveillance footage of dogs barking, which framed the timeline, and the murder weapon found at the crime scene.

According to CBS News, Christopher was found guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Angela Prichard, in March 2024.

Angela’s family believed that her death could have been prevented, but due to the city and the police failing to do their jobs, Angela lost her life.

Her family had also filed a lawsuit against the City of Bellevue and police officers for negligence, however, in January 2025, a federal Judge dismissed the case.

To learn more about this case, watch this weekend's episode of 48 Hours on CBS.

