What happened to Aris Manoloules? Details about the Fatal Family Feuds subject explored

Aris Manoloules was a Greek-American man who was murdered due to family conflicts. The show Fatal Family Feuds featured his story, in an episode released on March 9, 2025.

Aris was discovered dead in his house with multiple gunshot injuries. The probe uncovered that tensions had increased with his family over money disagreements involving their mother's estate. The feud eventually ended with him being murdered by his nephew, Chris and a family friend, Bob Upton.

Background of the Manoloules family

According to The National Herald, the Manoloules family had a troubled history, with clashes erupting frequently over their mother, Fevronia's will. Since she passed away two years ago, outstanding matters of inheritance caused divisions among the siblings.

Aris, who took care of their mother, was allegedly excluded from substantial parts of her fortune, which generated hostility among family members. Reportedly, constant court wrangles over inherited funds would take place.

According to The National Herald, Aris Manoloules was respected in his neighborhood for being a hardworking man. According to the neighbors, he was a quiet and reserved person, and more so after he lost his mother. His death by murder shocked the people who knew him.

The night of the murder of Aris Manoloules

According to Oxygen, on the evening of the murder, the police were called to conduct a wellness check at the request of Aris's brother, Treefon Manoloules. Treefon reported that he was worried since he had not heard from Aris in more than 24 hours. Upon arriving at Aris's residence, officers found him on the floor amid blood, with several gunshot wounds in his body.

According to The National Herald, witnesses later gave key details regarding the family conflicts and issues that could have been the motive behind the crime. A neighbor had stated that there were constant disputes over inheritance between members of the family, specifically between Aris Manoloules and his siblings.

This piece of information directed investigators toward likely suspects from within the family group.

Investigation and arrests

According to Oxygen, following the discovery of Aris’s body, investigators quickly focused on two individuals: his teenage nephew Chris Manoloules, and Bob Upton, a friend of Chris's father. Evidence suggested that Chris had discussed feelings of anger towards Aris regarding their family's financial disputes. It was reported that Chris had taken a gun belonging to Upton shortly before the murder.

According to The National Herald, as detectives investigated the case further, they discovered Chris's motives were based on resentment due to perceived injustices related to their mother's Fevronia's will.

The investigation found that Chris had made attempts on Aris Manoloules's life before his eventual murder, suggesting premeditation. Both he and Upton have been arrested and charged with murder upon overwhelming evidence linking them to the crime scene.

