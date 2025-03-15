What happened to Ashley Van Hemert? Details about 20/20 subject explored

Ashley Van Hemert is the survivor of the January 2018 Idaho Street shootings. It was on the night of January 6, 2018, when Joseph Paul DeWise shot Hemert and his estranged wife Lauren DeWise after breaking into their house in Belgrade, Montana.

KRTV reported that both of the victims were shot multiple times when they were asleep. Though Ashley Van Hemert survived the attack, Lauren DeWise succumbed to the injuries, leading to her death.

The new episode of ABC's 20/20 explores the story behind the murder of Lauren DeWise, through the narration of Ashley Van Hemert. The episode titled You Left Me For Dead was aired on March 14, 2025 on ABC. The premises of the episode read:

"When police receive a 911 call that there has been a shooting, they rush to the scene and find two young women: Lauren DeWise, shot to death, and her roommate Ashley Van Hemert, barely clinging to life. As police continue to investigate, an interrogation interview results in an eyewitness revelation by a teenager tormented between loyalty and fear, who holds the answers for police to finally solve this case."

What happened to Lauren DeWise and Ashley Van Hemert?

Lauren moved in with Ashley after facing physical violence from her husband Joseph (Image via Pexels)

According to a Montana Right Now article from May 23, 2019, Lauren DeWise moved near Belgrade, Montana, two months before the shootings. She alleged that her estranged husband, Joseph Paul DeWise, was abusive and was seeking a divorce. To ensure her safety, she moved in with Ashley Van Hemert and another roommate.

As per a KRTV report, published on February 5, 2020, Joseph Paul DeWise broke into their Silver Maple apartment on the night of January 6, 2018. Joseph shot Lauren and Ashley multiple times, while they were asleep.

Lauren died due to the injuries, while Ashley Van Hemert managed to survive despite being shot on the head, chest, and arm. She reportedly suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung, which took careful medical assistance to recover.

What happened to Joseph Paul DeWise?

Joseph was arrested four days after the murder of Lauren (Image via Pexels)

As per the KRTV article, four days after the murder, on January 11, 2018, Joseph was caught in a vehicle, with three of his children. Authorities reported that he possessed a firearm in the vehicle.

Joseph was arrested and made to stand before the trial. During his trial, the attack survivor Ashley Van Hemert testified against the culprit. Ashley revealed that she had to learn how to use only her right hand and arm.

"I’ve had to learn to dress all over again," Ashley said.

JosePh was sentenced to 220 years in prison (Image via Pexels)

During the trial, Ashley's brothers Caleb and Terrill defended their sister. Terrill said:

“You did a pretty darn good job of trying to do it. Unless God intervened, she would be dead. She was on the ground for I believe almost nine hours, wondering if she was going to die. What do you think that felt like?”

As per the KRTV article, the trial extended for 7 days, where he was found guilty of homicide and attempted murder. On February 4, 2020, District Court Judge Holly Brown sentenced Joseph Paul DeWise to 220 years imprisonment. He was sent to the Montana State Prison, and won't be eligible for parole, for the rest of his life.

