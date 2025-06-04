What happened to Britney Ujlaky? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen

Britney Ujlaky from Spring Creek, Nevada, was a 16-year-old girl who was passionate about horses and attending rodeos, and dreamed of being Rodeo Queen one day, as per People magazine. She disappeared on March 8, 2020, after being picked up by Bryce Dickey, a friend of her family and whom she knew and trusted. Britney's body was discovered three days later in the desert, covered with a blue tarp. She had been raped, strangled, and stabbed in the neck.

Initially, Dickey had informed police that he had witnessed her leave with another man, but his account kept varying. Investigators had found DNA at the scene that was linked to Dickey. He also later confessed that he was with Britney that day. A jury in 2022 found Dickey guilty of sexual assault and murder. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

The case will be featured in an episode of Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen, airing on June 5, 2025.

Timeline of Britney Ujlaky's disappearance and discovery

According to Oxygen, Gabrielle "Britney" Ujlaky's last reported activities started on March 8, 2020. She had been to her father's band practice and was subsequently picked up by Bryce Dickey, who was a friend of their family. After Britney did not return home that night, her father tried to call her on the phone without luck. Her family then reported her missing the next day.

As per court documents, Britney Ujlaky's body was discovered on March 11, 2020, in a remote desert region known as Burner Basin, north of Elko, Nevada. She was covered with a blue tarp and was only partially dressed. The autopsy revealed that she had been stabbed in the neck and strangled.

Police found a used condom and some chew tobacco at the scene. DNA analysis on these items identified Bryce Dickey, the last person to see Britney Ujlaky alive. This, combined with DNA from Britney, provided police with proof that Dickey had killed her.

Investigation and arrest of Bryce Dickey

According to Oxygen, the probe immediately centered on Bryce Dickey because he was the last to have seen Britney alive. At first, Dickey informed police that he had dropped Britney off at a high school and watched as she entered a truck with an unfamiliar man. But there were inconsistencies in his account. DNA taken from a used condom beside Britney's body matched Dickey.

Further evidence, including bloody boots in his closet and a blood-soaked sweatshirt in his truck, implicated him further. Dickey finally confessed to having sexual intercourse with Britney on the day she went missing, but refused to admit to killing her. Even though he insisted otherwise, physical evidence resulted in his arrest and formal charges of murder and sexual assault.

Trial, conviction, and sentencing

According to Oxygen, Bryce Dickey's trial commenced in May 2022. The prosecution, in the course of the hearing, introduced forensic evidence and witness testimony from Britney's friends and relatives. The jury declared Dickey guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

Expand Tweet

He received a life sentence in prison with the chance of parole after 20 years, and a further 50 years was added to his sentence for conviction of assault. As per Oxygen, Britney Ujlaky's family reacted in disappointment that Dickey would have the potential for parole, as they dreaded the possibility of reliving the trauma in upcoming parole hearings.

As per The Sun, Dickey is serving his time at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

For more details about Britney Ujlaky's case, watch Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen.

