The upcoming Dateline episode, titled The End of the Affair, airing April 12, 2025, revisits the 2011 murder of Camilo Salazar, a Miami businessman whose brutal death exposed a calculated murder-for-hire plot linked to a prominent supermarket mogul. On June 1, 2011, Camilo Salazar disappeared after dropping off his infant daughter at his wife's office.

His car was later found parked nearby with the windows down and keys on the floor, but he was missing. According to NBC News, dated November 14, 2023, his remains were discovered the next day in the Florida Everglades, showing signs of torture, a slashed throat, and partial burning.

The investigation led to the arrest of four men, including Manuel Marin, co-founder of Presidente Supermarkets, who allegedly orchestrated the attack after discovering Salazar’s affair with his wife.

As per a Miami Herald report dated November 6, 2019, Marin fled the country, but was captured in Spain and later sentenced to life in prison. Dateline will unpack the disturbing events that led to Salazar's murder and the convictions that followed.

Camilo Salazar was abducted shortly after dropping off his infant daughter and taken to a remote area near the Everglades

Camilo Salazar’s disappearance on June 1, 2011, marked the start of an investigation that would take over a decade to fully resolve. That morning, Salazar, a married father of two living in Coconut Grove, had dropped off his three-week-old daughter at his wife’s office before stepping out to retrieve a forgotten pacifier from his vehicle.

He never returned. Later that day, his Chevrolet TrailBlazer was found parked nearby with the windows rolled down and keys left inside.

According to an NBC News report dated November 14, 2023, police officially launched their investigation that night, unaware that hours earlier, in a remote part of Miami-Dade County near the Everglades, a body had been found burning. The remains were soon confirmed to be those of Camilo Salazar's.

He had been beaten, bound, tortured, his throat slit, and parts of his body, most notably his genitals set on fire.

Investigation reveals affair, murder-for-hire plot, and high-profile names

As authorities examined Salazar’s personal life, they uncovered a motive: an extramarital affair between Camilo Salazar and Jenny Marin, the wife of Miami businessman Manuel Marin, co-founder of Presidente Supermarkets.

According to a Miami Herald report dated November 6, 2019, prosecutors said Marin discovered the affair and coordinated an attack with three men: Alexis Vila Perdomo, Roberto “Bam Bam” Isaac, and Ariel Gandulla.

Testimony revealed that Salazar was abducted outside his wife’s office by Isaac and Gandulla, placed in a rented truck, and taken to a private home. Gandulla later told police he waited in the car while the others restrained Salazar.

Prosecutors stated that the group ultimately travelled to an isolated location where Manuel Marin was reportedly waiting. As per the Miami Herald report dated October 28, 2019, prosecutor Justin Funck said:

“Camilo knows his life is over. He begins to scream and beg for his life.”

Miami-Dade Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Emma Lew testified that Salazar’s throat had been slit from left to right and that his body bore fractures consistent with blunt force trauma.

“After Mr. Salazar sustained these wounds, blood drained down the windpipe into the lungs,” she said during trial proceedings, as reported by the Miami Herald on November 6, 2019, indicating he might be alive when the injuries were inflicted.

Gandulla, who cooperated with authorities in exchange for a reduced sentence, received 36 months in prison. Isaac and Perdomo were convicted in 2019. Isaac, identified as a Latin Kings gang member, was sentenced to life in prison, while Perdomo received a 15-year sentence for conspiracy, as confirmed by the WTVJ report dated May 22, 2023.

Manuel Marin was captured after fleeing and later sentenced to life

Manuel Marin left the country soon after the murder and was captured in Spain in 2018 before being brought back to Florida. He was later convicted of kidnapping and manslaughter.

“Although you are not convicted of murdering Camilo Salazar you are convicted of setting in motion the events which resulted in his death and of killing him and that too is part of your character,” Judge Miguel De La O stated during sentencing as quoted in NBC Miami report dated May 22, 2023.

Marin was sentenced to life for kidnapping, along with 30 years for manslaughter and 15 years for conspiracy charges.

“Happy that after 12 years we were able to bring justice to the Salazar family,” Prosecutor Justin Funck said.

The Dateline episode The End of the Affair, airing April 12, 2025, revisits the full case from Camilo Salazar’s disappearance and the love affair at its centre to the international manhunt and courtroom testimony. The episode features insights from law enforcement, prosecutors, and Salazar’s family as they seek closure in a case marked by betrayal, violence, and delayed justice.

