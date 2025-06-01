What happened to Carson Sistrunk? Details explored ahead of Snapped on Oxygen

Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old male from Mississippi, was killed in a violent crime that started with an online relationship. Sistrunk went missing on September 4, 2022, after he went to meet the woman he had been talking to on Snapchat. Three days later, Sistrunk's body was discovered by pipeline workers in a desolate oil field along Gulf Camp Road in Newhebron, Mississippi, as reported by WDAM.

Ad

The authorities concluded that he had been fatally shot. The investigation resulted in Sierra Jane Inscoe being arrested after she was discovered driving Carson Sistrunk's truck. Inscoe pleaded guilty to his murder in July 2024 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with at least 35 years to be served without parole or early release, the Mississippi 15th Circuit Court District Attorney and court records stated.

The case of the murder of Carson Sistrunk will be featured in the upcoming episode of Snapped on Oxygen. The episode will air on June 1, 2025.

Ad

Trending

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

Carson Sistrunk's disappearance

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per a July 22, 2024, article by The Prentiss Headlight, Carson Sistrunk was reported missing by his family on September 4, 2022. Sistrunk explained to a family member that he was meeting a woman with whom he had been communicating on Snapchat. When he failed to return home, his family became worried and called the Rankin County Sheriff's Department. The search for Sistrunk immediately began.

As per the outlet, three days after that, on September 7, 2022, pipeline employees found Sistrunk's body in an oil field along Newhebron's Gulf Camp Road in Mississippi. According to a WDAM article dated July 19, 2024, workers saw tire tracks nearby and discovered the body after checking out the spot. This was a turning point in the investigation because the focus shifted from a missing person case to a homicide investigation.

Ad

The investigation and arrest

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the July 2024 The Prentiss Headlight article, law enforcement officials from both state and local levels collaborated on the case. Sierra Jane Inscoe was identified as a suspect by investigators soon after the discovery of Carson Sistrunk's body. She was found driving Sistrunk's Ford Raptor pickup truck, which was not registered in her name, according to the report.

According to a September 16, 2022, article by WDAM, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation put out a felony warrant for Inscoe's arrest. Inscoe was then apprehended on September 11, 2022. She was first charged with motor vehicle theft, but later, during the investigation, she was indicted for murder by a Jefferson Davis County Grand Jury in August 2023, as reported by The Prentiss Headlight in the July 2024 article.

Ad

The outlet in an August 31, 2023, article reported that Inscoe was denied bond and detained at the Rankin County Detention Center throughout the legal process until her trial.

According to the July 2024 article, the outlet reported that District Attorney Hal Kittrell subsequently expressed gratitude to law enforcement officers for their efforts, citing that their actions served to take a violent offender out of society and showed the price of violent crime in Jefferson Davis County.

Ad

Legal proceedings and sentencing

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the July 2024 article by The Prentiss Headlight, court proceedings in the murder case of Carson Sistrunk ended in July 2024. Sierra Jane Inscoe entered a guilty plea to the murder charge in front of Circuit Court Judge Richelle Lumpkin at the Marion County Courthouse.

According to the outlet, the judge sentenced Inscoe to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 35 years without parole or the possibility of early release. Assistant District Attorneys Reginald "Chip" Lewis and Laurel Brinkley tried the case. The District Attorney's office hoped the resolution would provide some closure for Sistrunk's family, even if nothing could restore him.

Ad

For more details about the murder of Carson Sistrunk, watch Snapped on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More