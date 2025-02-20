What happened to Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire? Explained

Premiering in 2012, Chicago Fire is the flagship series of the One Chicago franchise created by Dick Wolf. The show follows the professional and personal lives of the firefighters, paramedics, and rescue personnel of Firehouse 51 in Chicago.

Fans of Chicago Fire tuning into season 13, episode 13, titled Born of Fire, may have noticed that Darren Ritter, played by Daniel Kyri, was missing from the episode. His absence has sparked curiosity among viewers about his status on the show and whether this marks a significant change for the character.

Fortunately, there is no reason to worry—his absence is only temporary. Ritter remains an integral part of Firehouse 51, and his storyline will continue to develop as the season progresses.

Chicago Fire: Why was Ritter missing?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Throughout season 13, Chicago Fire has followed a pattern where some series regulars sit out an episode. This time, it was Kyri’s turn to take a short break from the show. His character’s absence was explained in a brief conversation between Novak and Violet, where it was revealed that Ritter was away on a mountain vacation but kept checking in with his team.

This quick dialogue provided a simple yet effective way to acknowledge his absence while reassuring fans that he remains an active part of Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire: When will Ritter return?

While the episode did not specify the duration of Ritter’s vacation, it appears to be a short break rather than a long-term absence. Based on similar past situations, he is expected to return in episode 14.

Fans can look forward to seeing the continuation of his growing friendship with Carver. Their evolving mentor-mentee relationship has been a notable part of this season, as Carver helps Ritter improve his skills as a firefighter on Truck 81.

This dynamic has added depth to both characters and provided engaging storylines.

Additionally, Ritter’s absence has left a noticeable gap in the firehouse camaraderie. His lighthearted nature and ability to connect with his teammates have been a highlight of Chicago Fire, and his return is expected to restore that balance.

Chicago Fire: What’s next for Ritter?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Beyond his work at Firehouse 51, viewers are eager to see more of Ritter’s personal life unfold. His recent breakup with Dwayne left him at a crossroads, and fans are hoping for a fresh chapter in his romantic journey.

As one of the show’s key LGBTQ+ characters, his storylines add important representation, and many are excited to see what lies ahead for him in terms of relationships and personal growth.

Ritter has faced his share of challenges, and with each season, his character continues to evolve. Whether it’s overcoming heartbreak, dealing with the pressures of firefighting, or forming stronger friendships, his development remains an essential part of the show.

Additionally, with Firehouse 51 facing new dangers and unexpected twists, Ritter’s return will likely be accompanied by intense action sequences and emotional moments that further showcase his growth.

Chicago Fire: No cause for concern

Daniel Kyri’s temporary absence aligns with the show’s approach of rotating cast members to allow for dynamic storytelling. There is no indication that he is leaving the series, so fans can rest assured that Ritter will be back in action soon.

As the season progresses, viewers can anticipate more compelling developments in Ritter’s career, friendships, and personal life. Whether he is tackling high-stakes rescues, strengthening bonds with his colleagues, or finding happiness in his relationships, Ritter remains an essential part of Chicago Fire.

For now, his brief break serves as a minor detour, and fans can look forward to his return to Firehouse 51 in the next episode.

With exciting possibilities ahead, his presence is sure to bring fresh energy to the show, keeping audiences engaged and invested in his journey.

Catch the latest episode of Chicago Fire streaming on NBC.

