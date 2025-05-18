What happened to Drekeiston Alex? Details explored ahead of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen

Drekeiston Alex, age 19 and a resident of Dallas, Texas, died in the March 2, 2017, shooting. According to Dallas Police, he was shot after an argument in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Suspects Hakeem Leprince Griffin-White and Ashley Ann Coleman were both taken into custody days after the incident.

Ad

The case attracted attention after the suspects posted about the crime on social media. According to the reports by the Dallas Morning News, on March 7, 2017, they labeled themselves as a contemporary "Bonnie and Clyde." The two were charged with murder and detained at Dallas County Jail.

The murder of Drekeiston Alex is the focus of the latest episode of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen. It is set to air on May 18, 2025. The episode's official synopsis reads:

Ad

Trending

When a shocking crime is committed in broad daylight that leaves a young man dead on the street, the investigation uncovers a personal vendetta. In exclusive prison interviews, the killer couple will each share their version of events.

The murder of Drekeiston Alex

According to the Dallas Police Department, at around 2:40 pm on March 2, 2017, Drekeiston Alex was on foot in the 4800 block of Sunnyvale Street in Dallas. As cited by the Dallas Morning News reports, according to witnesses, an altercation occurred between Alex and Hakeem Leprince Griffin-White, who was 17 years old then. Griffin-White pulled out a firearm during the argument and shot Alex.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drekeiston Alex attempted to flee but fell a few feet away. Emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The killer escaped from the scene in a red PT Cruiser.

According to WFAA News reports, published on March 9, 2017, the driver was later identified as 27-year-old Ashley Ann Coleman by police. Witness accounts and security video allowed investigators to reconstruct the events. The attack took place in daylight, and the police were able to gather information from multiple witnesses.

Ad

Investigation and suspect arrests

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, after the shooting, Dallas police initiated a search for the suspects. Within three days, both Coleman and Griffin-White were found and arrested. In the arrest affidavit, both suspects consented to talk to detectives after waiving their rights.

According to The Washington Post reports published on March 9, 2017, the investigators recovered a video that Griffin-White and Coleman had uploaded on Facebook following the shooting.

Ad

In the video, they talked about the shooting and showed guns and bullets. The Facebook post was the main evidence for the case. Police said the suspects called themselves "Bonnie and Clyde," referring to the criminal couple from the 1930s.

Crime scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

The Daily Mail, on March 8, 2017, reported that both suspects were charged with murder and booked into the Dallas County Jail. The bonds for Griffin-White were $200,000, and for Coleman, it was $500,000. When arrested, neither had yet entered a plea, and court proceedings awaited.

Ad

Social media's role and public response

According to WFAA News, the use of social media by suspects added more publicity to the case. Their Facebook video, in which they were talking about the shooting, was used as proof of their participation by police. The video also added to what the public thought of the case, with many shocked by the suspects' seeming lack of remorse.

Ad

Police authorities emphasised the significance of digital evidence in the investigation. The Dallas Police Department urged any individual with information to present it, and a reward would be paid for tips. The case illustrated how social media can impact the investigation and public response to violent crime.

For more details about the murder of Drekeiston Alex, watch Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More