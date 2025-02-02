What happened to Irene Silverman? Details explored about the subject of Dateline on NBC

Irene Silverman, an 82-year-old socialite from New York City, went suspiciously missing in July 1998. Known for her active lifestyle and philanthropy, her disappearance was traced to her tenants, Sante Kimes and her son, Kenneth Kimes.

Her body was never found, but the case against the Kimes was strong as they had planned to steal Silverman's valuable townhouse, which was worth millions. After a detailed inquiry, both of them were convicted of her murder in 2000.

The Dateline episode, titled The Devil Wore White Dress, explored the story behind Silverman's death, detailing how the Kimes carried out their crime. The episode aired on January 31, 2025, on NBC.

Background of Irene Silverman

As per the documents from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York, First Department, Irene Silverman was a society figure in Manhattan. She lived in a luxurious townhouse on East 65th Street, which she wanted to leave to a charitable foundation she had founded in her mother's honor. On July 5, 1998, she was last seen at her home.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Staff members reported her missing later that day when they could not find her. Court documents described Irene Silverman as healthy and active, hosting parties for her friends at her house. Her disappearance alarmed the people who knew her because she had not left the house without someone to help her for many years.

The investigation into her disappearance began when authorities connected Sante and Kenneth Kimes to fraudulent activities that occurred around the same time. The Kimes family had a history of criminal behavior, including identity theft and check fraud.

They had moved into one of Irene Silverman's apartments shortly before her disappearance under pretenses. This connection prompted investigators to scrutinize their activities more closely.

The crime and investigation

According to the court documents, the investigation revealed that Sante Kimes had lived in one of Irene Silverman's apartments while planning to take over her assets. Evidence gathered during the investigation showed that the Kimes family had planned their murder well.

Expand Tweet

They tape-recorded Silverman's telephone conversations and made notes of their schemes involving other victims, including Silverman. According to ABC News, on the day she disappeared, observers identified Kenneth Kimes in Silverman's townhouse.

Upon their arrest on unrelated charges in December 1998, investigators found evidence against them including documents bearing Silverman's name, loaded firearms, and items that were typically utilized during a crime such as duct tape and sedatives.

According to ABC News, Kenneth Kimes later admitted to having electrocuted Silverman with the help of his mother before he strangled her. He revealed to have wrapped the body in heavy-duty garbage bags and dumped it in New Jersey.

Trial and conviction

According to NBC News, in May 2000, Sante and Kenneth Kimes were convicted of murder following a trial that showed the depth of their criminal enterprise. The prosecution produced strong evidence of motive and opportunity to kill Irene Silverman. The jury convicted them without finding a body, setting a legal precedent in New York City.

Expand Tweet

According to ABC News, Sante Kimes was sentenced to 120 years in prison and Kenneth Kimes was a sentenced to life imprisonment, not eligible for parole. They were also charged with the murder of a former buisness associate, David Kazdin, in March, 1998.

For more details on the case, watch the Dateline episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback