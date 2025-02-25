What happened to Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont? Details about Crime Junkie podcast subjects, explored

Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont, also referred to as the Beaumont Children, were the three siblings who disappeared while taking a solo trip to Glenelg Beach, in South Australia, on January 26, 1966.

Ad

On the vacation for Australia Day, the children took a five-kilometer trip to Glenelg Beach in the morning but never came back. Their mysterious disappearance quickly became national news. However, even after years of investigation by the police and multiple organizations, Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont were never found.

Almost sixty years on, the case remains unsolved. An episode of the Crime Junkie Podcast, titled UPDATE: Beaumont Children, documents a reinvestigation, on the children's mysterious disappearance, using new forensic technology.

Ad

Trending

What happened to Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont?

Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont disappeared while taking a trip to the Glenelg beach (Image via Pexels)

As per a The Sydney Herald article, published on May 15, 1989, Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont were the children of Grant and Nancy Beaumont. Grant was a former serviceman, who worked as a taxi driver.

Ad

The couple got married in December 1955 and had their residence at 109 Harding Street, Somerton Park, which was a suburb of Adelaide. As per a The Age article, published on February 10, 1966, the Beaumont children took a bus around 8:45 am in the morning.

They were supposed to get back home by noon, however, Nancy began to get worried by 2 pm.

As per a True Crime Podcast article, published on November 17, 2018, the parents went on to inform Beaumont Police about the disappearance by the evening of the same day.

Ad

The police started a search operation on the beach area (Image via Pexels)

Initially, the police thought the children were abducted. They operated a search operation, throughout the Glenelg Beach area, but failed to find the kids.

Ad

By January 29, the disappearance of Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont became national news.

It was suspected that the children were abducted and murdered by a child assaulter. As per The Age article, published on February 3, 1966, when The Patawalonga Boat Haven, found an eye witness.

A woman described three children, which matched the description of Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont.

Police found several witnesses claiming to have seen Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont

The police found several eye witnesses claiming to have seen the children (Image via Pexels)

As per The Age article, while inspecting the Glenelg Beach area, there were several eyewitnesses, who claimed to have seen children near the Colley Reserve area.

Ad

Notably, most of them added that Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont were seen with a tall man, light-skinned man. As per the description, the man had a thin face with a sun-tanned complexion, with a lean frame.

He was wearing swimming trunks, and Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont were seen playing with him.

As per a Casefile True Crime Podcast article, published on November 17, 2018, the man reportedly asked one of the witnesses if anyone had seen the children's bags, as their money had been missing.

Ad

The children were allegedly comfortable around the man, indicating they had met him earlier. As per another Big Footy article, published on December 12, 2012, a woman named Daphne Gregory claimed to see a child carrying an airline bag, which matched with Jane's descriptions.

Jane was seen buying pasties and meat pie with a £1 note (Image via Pexels)

As per a nearby shopkeeper, Jane was seen buying pastries and meat pie, with a £1 note. This was usual, considering the children were given six shillings and sixpence for lunch. It mostly indicated that the unknown man had provided them with that money.

Ad

As per an The Sydney Morning Herald article, published on April 28, 2007, several months after the disappearance of Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont, a woman made a change shocking revelation to the police.

As per the woman, a man with three little children, including a boy and three girls, was residing inside an abandoned house in her neighborhood.

One day, she saw the boy walking down the road, who was roughly handled by the man, who caught him before he could escape.

Ad

The house was empty again, the very next day. She didn't provide any necessary details of why she didn't inform the police earlier.

Reinvestigation on the disappearance of Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont

Reinvestigation on the disappearance of Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont (Image via Pexels)

As per The Nightly article, published on February 24, 2025, a new excavation project has begun to excavate a site, previously owned by Harry Pipps. He came among the social elites, who were under the suspicion of kidnapping and murdering the children.

Ad

It was assumed that the remains will most likely be found at his Castalloy foundry, in the suburbs of Adelaide.

On Monday, January 25, 2025, the excavation site was joined by Forensic archaeologist Maciej Henneberg, Independent MP Frank Pangallo, former South Australian detective Bill Hayes, and author Stuart Mullins.

Excavation started to track down the remains of Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont (Image via Pexels)

Grand earthmoving equipment was used for excavation, on the northern end of the site, now owned by the government. Reportedly, the site is set to be sold to the government.

Ad

Harry Phipps was a local factory owner, who was a member of the then social elite class of the Adelaide neighborhood.

In 2007, his son Haydn reported to have seen the Beaumont children in their yard, at the time of their disappearance. He was infamous and had allegations against him of being a p*dophile.

The site was originally excavated in 2013, and trees were removed this time, for another excavation. The team has started removing three meters of topsoil to reach the level, where the site originally was back in 1966.

Ad

The disappearance of Jane, Anna, and Grant Beaumont, remains a cold case to this date.

Crime Junkie Podcast titled UPDATE: Beaumont Children discusses the complete story and investigation behind the mysterious disappearance of the Beaumont children.

Check our other articles to learn details about other cases featured in the Crime Junkie Podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback