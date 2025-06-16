What happened to Jennifer Farber Dulos? Details about Crime Junkie podcast subject, explored 

On May 24, 2019, writer and mother of five from New Canaan, Connecticut, Jennifer Farber Dulos vanished. That morning, she had dropped her kids off at school; she never showed up for the remaining of her planned events. She was declared missing by evening when relatives and acquaintances were unable to contact her.

What followed was a long-term legal process and extensive inquiry spanning many years. Later authorities found that Jennifer had probably been murdered at her home in a calculated assault. Blood was found near her deserted car as well as at the scene. Early in 2020, before facing trial, her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested and charged with her murder; he then died by suicide.

Fotis Dulos' ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was convicted on March 1, 2024, of conspiring to kill Jennifer Dulos. She was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment. Fotis Dulos' friend, Kent Mawhinney, pleaded guilty to interfering with an officer and was sentenced to 11 months.

Jennifer's body has never been retrieved. She was pronounced legally dead in 2023.

Jennifer Farber Dulos's case was covered in the Crime Junkie podcast episode titled MURDERED: Jennifer Farber Dulos. It aired on June 16, 2025, on their website.

The disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos and the initial inquiry

As per NBC New York, Jennifer Farber Dulos was last seen on the morning of May 24, 2019. She was not reachable by phone and missed appointments after leaving her kids at school in New Canaan. Worried friends and relatives phoned the police that evening. Her SUV was discovered abandoned close to Waveny Park later.

Inside her garage, investigators found blood splatter and other evidence of a severe battle. DNA tests confirmed the blood was Jennifer's, NBC Connecticut reported. Security camera footage showed Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis getting rid of several trash bags along a Hartford highway later that same day.

CBS News said researchers retrieved several objects from the garbage cans, among them soiled clothing and cleaning products with Jennifer's blood. Jennifer's body has not been found despite months of searching, including thorough ground operations and review of electronic data.

Legal proceedings and counts

First charged with tampering with evidence, Fotis Dulos later faced accusations of murder, felony murder, and kidnapping. He and Jennifer were fighting for custody of their children at the time. NBC News reports that Fotis denied involvement but died by suicide in January 2020, following bond and just before his first court hearing on the murder accusation.

Along with the case, Michelle Troconis was arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder, evidence tampering, and obstructing prosecution, among other crimes. Her trial started early in 2024. She was convicted on all six counts following six weeks of testimony. With 14.5 years to be served and the balance suspended, she was given 20 years in jail.

Troconis has appealed the conviction. Along with conspiracy to commit murder, Kent Mawhinney, a lawyer and ex-friend of Fotis Dulos, was also charged. Prosecutors said he helped plan the crime. In June 2025, though, he entered a guilty plea to a less serious misdemeanor charge of delaying prosecution.

CBS News reports that problems in obtaining a conviction and the time Mawhinney had already served in pretrial jail caused the felony charge to be dropped. He was sentenced to serve 11 months.

Family impact and unanswered concerns

As per News 12, since 2019, Jennifer Farber Dulos's five children have resided with her mother, Gloria Farber. Although the family has mostly kept silent, it has released statements during court proceedings. Citing clear evidence of fatal injuries and her total disappearance without a trace, a probate judge formally declared Jennifer legally dead in October 2023.

As per NBC Connecticut, Jennifer Farber Dulos's mother and child testified during the sentencing of Michelle Troconis.

Although several people have been held legally accountable, some information is still missing. Jennifer's body has never been found, and her family still hopes someone will come forward with additional information.

