What happened to Jeremy Parnell? Details explored about the subject of All Access PD: Grand Rapids on ID

Jeremy Parnell, aged 35 and a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was killed in a shooting on June 29, 2024. He was shot in the chest and declared dead at a hospital that morning. The incident attracted much attention from the public and led to an investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

On October 29, 2024, officials charged Ronald Armour Jr., aged 38, with open murder and felony firearm charges in regard to the death of Jeremy Parnell. The case is explored on the Investigation Discovery (ID) series All Access PD: Grand Rapids, which takes a deep dive into GRPD's investigations of such cases. It aired on April 15, 2025.

Details about Jeremy Parnell's death

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, on June 28, 2024, a party bus birthday party was hosted in Grand Rapids, Michigan. During the celebration, the bus stopped close to Ardmore Street SE and Thelma Avenue SE. It was there that Ronald Armour Jr. had a heated dispute with another man.

Court records and witness statements indicate that Armour drew a firearm during the dispute and started shooting. At approximately 12:30 am on June 29, police officers were dispatched to the area in response to reports of gunfire. Upon their arrival, they discovered shell casings, a gun, and a white hat belonging to Armour, but no immediate victims. Witnesses told the officers that several individuals had left the area in cars shortly after the shooting.

According to the latest FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN reports, a ring camera footage showed Jeremy Parnell being hit by a bullet during the dispute before running to his car. Parnell was later discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest in his car by his sister, who took him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, he was declared dead on arrival. Another person who was part of the incident also arrived at the hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Witness accounts and conflicting statements

FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN reported that several witnesses stepped up and gave testimony that assisted investigators in piecing together what had happened that morning. An important witness recalled seeing Armour in a fight with another individual in front of the party bus. According to her, Armour thereafter produced a gun and shot Jeremy Parnell.

This witness later identified Armour in a photo lineup issued by the GRPD. Reportedly, the police identified Armour as a suspect because of a message left to them by Jeremy Parnell's mother, indicating Armour as the shooter.

Armour's brother, who was also attending the party, provided a somewhat different story. He said he heard gunshots coming from outside the bus and rushed out, carrying his own weapon. He acknowledged firing warning shots up into the air. He also said he had seen Armour with a gun in his hand during a fight with someone else.

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, he said that when Armour struck that man, the gun had gone off. But during police interrogations, Ronald Armour Jr. claimed that he had no weapon with him that evening. He claimed to have been set upon by two people, one of whom was carrying a weapon, and said that he fought them off and ran away.

The inconsistencies between the witness statements and Armour's account made the investigation more complicated, but also gave the authorities vital clues to pursue.

Investigation and arrest

According to FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, the GRPD led a comprehensive investigation into the death of Jeremy Parnell. Detectives carefully collected evidence at the scene, such as shell casings, a recovered weapon, and Armour's white hat. They interviewed multiple witnesses, party guests, and people associated with the case, along with watching ring camera footage from a neighbor in a bid to understand exactly what happened.

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, following some months of concerted investigative efforts, the police arrested Ronald Armour Jr. on October 29, 2024. He was officially charged with open murder and use of a firearm in a felony. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom commended the detectives for their tireless work and commitment to ensuring justice for Jeremy Parnell's bereaved family.

As of today, Armour is being held at the Kent County Jail, with legal proceedings still ongoing.

Watch All Access PD: Grand Rapids on Investigation Discovery (ID). Episodes can also be streamed on Max, YouTubeTV, The Roku Channel, and Philo after their release.

