What Happened to Judy Hebert? Details explored ahead of Snapped: Women Who Kill on Oxygen

Season 35 episode 6 of Snapped: Women Who Kill on Oxygen will revisit the tragic murder of Judy Hebert, who was fatally shot with a .357 Revolver at her home in Salmon Drive, West Pasco on March 3, 2011.

The crime occurred within sight and sound of Judy’s then 7-year-old granddaughter and had a devastating impact on her.

This case sparked controversy, as Judy’s murder was initially claimed to have been committed in self-defense. However, after the jury reviewed the evidence and gathered more information, they determined that the murder was premeditated and motivated by greed.

The aforementioned case on Snapped: Women Who Kill is titled Tashia Stuart and airs on Oxygen on February 16 at 6 pm ET.

"After a 911 hang-up, Pasco, Wash, the police report to the caller’s address and discover a beloved grandmother has been fatally shot; detectives will combat self-defence claims as evidence of a greedy scheme comes to light".

On June 13, 2017, the perpetrator was sentenced to 45 years in prison for Judy Hebert’s murder.



Details of the crime scene

According to the City Herald, a neighbor called 911 after hearing a gunshot coming from Judy Hebert’s home on March 3, 2011. When the police arrived, they discovered Judy Hebert dead, lying partially in a bedroom doorway. She had an injured left hand, a wound to the back of her head, and a gunshot wound to her chest.

Who killed Judy Hebert?

The trial for Judy Hebert's murder began on May 28, 2013, before Judge Cameron Mitchell. The accused, Tashia Stuart, 40, was on trial in Franklin County Superior Court for allegedly attempting to kill her mother by pushing an 18-gallon tote full of books from the rafters onto Hebert’s head on February 20, 2011, and then following through with that attempt a couple of weeks later on March 3, 2011.

Tashia denied being in the garage when that incident occurred on February 20, 2011, as per the City Herald.

The primary murder charge included allegations that Tashia used a firearm and that the crime was committed against a family member. The jury’s verdict considered aggravating factors: Tashia acted with deliberate cruelty, the crime occurred within sight of a minor child, and it had a traumatizing impact.

Prosecutor Shawn Sant stated that the evidence indicated it was a premeditated and horrific crime, requesting a 60-year prison term, exceeding the standard range of 40 to 51.5 years. In contrast, defense attorneys Peter Connick and Bob Thompson argued for a more reasonable sentence at the lower end of the range.

Tashia Stuart’s sentencing

Judy Hebert was shot to death (Image via Unsplash)

Judge Mitchell ultimately sentenced Tashia to 20 years for the murder and 15 years for the attempted murder, with both sentences to be served consecutively. Additionally, she received a mandatory five-year sentence for using a firearm during the crime and another five years for shooting Hebert with a child present.

A Franklin County Superior Court jury rejected Tashia’s claims of self-defense and convicted her of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. The verdicts came after a month-long trial, in which jurors considered 443 items of evidence.

Tashia is currently being held on a $200,000 bond at the Franklin County Jail, under investigation for second-degree murder.

