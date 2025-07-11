What happened to Lisa Jennings? Details explored of the brutal murder case

Lisa Jennings was a 39-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her Missouri residence on December 25, 2006. When authorities from the Missouri State Highway Patrol rushed into the scene, they discovered blood splatter in the crime scene, with a gunshot wound on the victim's head.

Initially, the death of Lisa Jennings was predicted to be a suicide. However, the case reopened when Lisa's sister, Shawn, expressed her suspicion that the crime scene was staged. Soon, it was discovered that the blood trials on the crime scene were uneven.

Soon, it was discovered that Lisa's husband, Brad Jennings, was involved in her death. The Dateline episode titled A Crack In Everything explores the complete investigation behind finding the killer of Lisa Jennings. The episode first aired on March 30, 2018.

What is the story of Dateline subject Lisa Jennings?

Lisa was found shot to death at her residence in Missouri (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Sun, Lisa Jennings was born on August 28, 1967. Coming from Lincoln, Nebraska, she worked as a computer technician and a hairdresser. Lisa went on to open a Family Hair Salon in Louisburg, North Carolina, with her two siblings, Shawn and Shannon.

As reported by The Sun, it was on August 18, 1988, when Lisa went on to marry her second husband, Brad Jennings. It was on December 25, 2006, when Lisa Jennings was found shot to death in the bedroom of their farmhouse in Buffalo, Missouri, as reported by the Springfield News-Leader.

Authorities discovered that Lisa had a strained relationship with Brad Jennings (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, Lisa and Brad had a troubled marriage and were raising three kids together named Dallas, Amanda, and Laci. The eldest child, Laci, was from Lisa's previous marriage with Gary Deckard. It was Lisa's husband, Brad, who called the ambulance emergency, while the children were kept outside the house.

As reported by the Springfield News-Leader, on the night before Lisa's death, she was drinking with Brad. As per Laci's testimony, she woke up around 1:30 am and heard her parents fighting. As reported by The Sun, when authorities reached the crime scene, they found a gunshot wound on Lisa's head.

Investigation on the murder of the Dateline subject Lisa Jennings

Lisa's death was initially ruled out as suicide (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Springfield News-Leader, investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol tested for gunshot residue in Brad, Amanda, and Laci, but found none. After an initial investigation, the death of Lisa Jennings was ruled out as suicide.

However, Lisa's younger sister, Shawn, suspected that the case was not suicide, but rather a pre-planned murder. It was in 2009 when the case reopened. Authorities from the Missouri State Highway Patrol started reinvestigating the case and soon discovered numerous inconsistencies in the crime scene.

Investigators discovered inconsistencies in the blood splatter in the crime scene (Image via Pexels)

As reported by AP News, Detective Dan Nash from the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered inconsistencies in the hand blood splatter from the crime scene. As reported by the Springfield News Leader, while studying the crime scene, Detective Nash discovered that a single blood drop on the victim's hand was suspicious.

Nash predicted that a gunshot would have blown back more splatters of blood. Soon, Brad Jennings was brought in for interrogation. The authorities soon searched his residence and found the bathrobe he was wearing at the time of Lisa Jennings' death. The DNA samples found there belonged to the Dateline victim Lisa Jennings.

Brad Jennings was arrested and charged with second-degree murder (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Springfield News-Leader, Brad came up with a story that he cradled Lisa in his arms, and the blood patches were the result of that. As reported by The Sun, it was on July 27, 2009, when Brad Jennings was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

It was on August 19, 2009, when he was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment. However, it was on July 12, 2018, when the verdict imposed upon him was overturned. Brad was released on parole with no charges.

