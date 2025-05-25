What happened to Marlin Wade Reese? Details explored ahead of Snapped on Oxygen

Marlin Wade Reese was discovered lifeless in his Red Oak, Texas, residence in October of 2012. He was 36 years old. Marlin had been shot twice in the head as he slept in his bed, according to law enforcement and court documents. His killer was his wife, Amy Reese. She eventually confessed to the crime and received life imprisonment.

Ad

The case was notable because Amy engaged her 12-year-old daughter, who was on the autism spectrum, in the planning and execution of the murder. Amy pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to life in prison by an Ellis County jury. She would be ineligible for parole until she served at least 30 years.

The case had notable details, such as the fact that the couple's three children were at home when Marlin was murdered, and Amy's efforts to cover up the evidence with the assistance of her daughter. Marlin Wade Reese's case is the focus of Snapped, set to air on May 25, 2025, on Oxygen.

Ad

Trending

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Events before the murder of Marlin Wade Reese

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amy Reese had reportedly had a history with Child Protective Services (CPS), according to Ellis County prosecutors. CPS had been in contact with the family since 2003.

Amy's children were taken away from her in 2009 after she was found to have been neglecting them and had physically attacked her husband. The children were in foster care for half a year before they were returned to Amy. Prosecutors also pointed out that Amy had been found guilty of physically abusing her eldest daughter.

Ad

As per CBS, in October 2012, Amy Reese shot Marlin Wade Reese twice in the head as he slept in their bed. Their three children, then aged 12, 8, and 4, were reportedly present at their home while the murder took place. Amy recruited her 12-year-old daughter, who, according to The Dallas Morning News, was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and was on the autism spectrum, to assist in planning and executing the murder.

Following the murder of her husband, Amy gathered the evidence and showered. She later drove to a nearby Walmart with her kids to buy supplies to dispose of Marlin's body, as per court documents and prosecutors.

Ad

The investigation and arrest

Representative photo of a criminal arrest (Image via Pexels)

As per The Dallas Morning News, after the murder, police started investigating the events surrounding the death of Marlin Wade Reese. Amy confessed to the murder to a witness, who went on to say that she seemed confident that she would not be caught. Amy told the police that she had killed her husband to protect her daughter from abuse during the investigation. Prosecutors, however, reported that these were unsubstantiated claims.

Ad

According to prosecutors, Amy had a history of accusing men she was romantically involved with before she broke up with them. As per CBS, evidence put before the trial included Amy's CPS history, her behavior following the murder, and her lack of remorse. Amy was testified against by witnesses stating she showed no remorse for the effects of her behavior on her husband, his family, or her children.

Trial and sentencing

The Dallas Morning News reported that Amy pleaded guilty to Marlin Wade Reese's murder during her trial but asked the jury to exercise mercy before deciding her sentence. Upon hearing the evidence, the jury convicted her to serve out a life sentence in prison. She would not be eligible for parole until serving at least 30 years of the sentence.

Ad

For more details on the case of Marlin Wade Reese, watch Snapped on Oxygen at 6 pm ET and on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More