What happened to Michael and Alexander Smith? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC

On October 25, 1994, Susan Smith called the police to say that her two young sons, three-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander Smith, were kidnapped during a carjacking in South Carolina. She appeared on national television for nine days, appealing for their return.

Ad

On November 3, 1994, Smith admitted to drowning Michael and Alexander Smith by allowing her car to roll into John D. Long Lake with them secured in their car seats. She did this in an attempt to be able to have a relationship with a man who did not desire children.

This crime made national news and raised many questions regarding mental illness and what could have prompted such a brutal act. As of today, Susan Smith is in prison for life with the potential for parole, which she lost in November 2024.

Ad

Trending

The latest two-hour episode of Dateline, titled Return to the Lake, will cover Susan Smith's case, and it is set to be aired on February 14, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

The murder of Michael and Alexander Smith

According to NBC News, Susan Smith initially reported that her car had been stolen by a black man with her children, Michael and Alexander Smith, on board. This was a false report, and because she seemed desperate to have Michael and Alexander Smith home safely, the entire country mounted a large-scale search and got extensive media coverage.

Ad

Susan drowned her kids (Representative Photo by pexels )

The detectives soon grew suspicious of her report. There was evidence that supported a contradictory story, and they dug deeper into what she had done. Following days of searching and increasing pressure from authorities, Smith confessed to the killing of Michael and Alexander Smith. She said that she had knowingly allowed her car to roll into the lake with her sons aboard.

Ad

According to People Magazine, throughout the confession, she appeared to be remorseless, simply saying, "I'm sorry." This lack of emotional depth in her confession served only to spur more anger and incredulity among the public.

The subsequent trial was much publicized but was not given televised coverage for fear of influencing the media on another celebrity trial, that of O.J. Simpson, which was current at the time.

According to NBC News, it was alleged that Smith's motive was connected to a relationship with a local rich man who had told her that he did not want children. She was found guilty of two murders and given a life sentence.

Ad

Mental health issues

According to NBC News, during the trial and afterward, in media reports, debates about Susan Smith's mental status were raised. Her lawyers posited that she had experienced a mental breakdown while committing the killing of Michael and Alexander Smith. They presented facts showing that Smith had a history of being subjected to heavy trauma in life, such as in*est and previous suicide attempts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to NBC News, experts testified regarding her state of mind at the time of the crime, which was that it compromised her judgment. Many were not convinced, however, that she understood the seriousness of what she had done or was remorseful for killing her children, Michael and Alexander Smith.

Her former husband, David Smith, has spoken publicly about his perception that Susan has not altered in prison and is still unrepentant for her actions.

Ad

The aftermath and current status

According to NBC News, Susan Smith has been confined at the Leath Correctional Institution in South Carolina since 2000. She was eligible for parole upon serving 30 years but was turned down in November 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This rejection was on the occasion of the anniversary of her fake kidnapping report. Susan has, over the years, tried to appeal her conviction on several grounds, such as abuse by David Smith, but these were found to be unsubstantiated.

For more details on this case, watch the latest episode of Dateline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback