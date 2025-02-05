What happened to Michael Hickmon? Details explored ahead of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights on ID

The upcoming episode of ID's famed show, Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, is all set to cover the brutal murder of Michael Hickmon, who was gunned down in front of a dozen witnesses after a trivial fight over a children's football match was dragged beyond proportion. The result was a shocking loss from which the community is still trying to recover.

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Season 4, Episode 5, titled Until Parents Get Involved, is all set to cover this elaborately. It is set to air on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A Texas community is forced to confront a troubling reality inside youth sports after a football coach is gunned down during a game in front of dozens of witnesses, including his own family; a former NFL player is at the center of the investigation."

Hickmon's death shook the entire community and left many, who were unfortunate enough to attend the game that night, scarred for life. Ahead of the upcoming episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, let us go over what happened to Michael Hickmon.

Who was Michael Hickmon and what happened to him?

Michael Hickmon was a native of Dallas, Texas. Born on March 17, 1979, Michael excelled in sports from a young age. He played for the University of North Texas, where he also got his higher education. Hickmon was so involved in sports that he became a coach and started helping young players realize their dreams.

He met his wife, Kenyetta Hickmon, during his time in college. Kenyetta was a volleyball player, and the two hit it off immediately. They went on to establish a big and loving family, which included their children and grandchildren.

When the terrible incident took place, Michael Hickmon was serving as the coach for his son’s football team, the Pee Wee Football team of the Dragon Elite Academy Dragons.

On August 13, 2022, his 9-year-old son's football team had a game against a team led by Yaqub Talib and his brother, Aqib Talib, who was also a former NFL professional. During this game, a disagreement emerged after Michael Hickmon and his side felt that the referee made a couple of wrong calls. The disagreement transformed into a full-fledged brawl, which ended with Michael Hickmon being shot three times in front of the crowd.

He was taken to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. As authorities delved into this homicide investigation, it wasn't difficult to find out who did it as there were over a dozen witnesses who saw the shooting.

Who killed Michael Hickmon?

Days after the shooting, Yakub Talib turned himself in. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Ahead of his trial, he pleaded guilty to all the charges against him and as a result, he received only 37 years in prison, despite the gravity of the crime.

Yakub remains in prison now and will be there for a long time to come.

The upcoming episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights will cover this case in further detail. Stay tuned for more updates.

