What happened to Mike Williams? Details explored of Dateline Season 27 Episode 21

Mike Williams, a real estate valuer, went on a duck hunting trip on December 16, 2000, and disappeared. He made a trip to Lake Seminole in Florida, and initially, authorities predicted that he drowned from his boat, or was eaten by predators.

However, his mother, Cheryl Williams, suspected that Mike had not drowned, but rather became the target of an assassination plot. For almost two decades, Cheryl kept on pursuing the public and the authorities to continue the search for her son. It was only in October 2017 that the remains of Mike Williams were discovered near Tallahassee, Florida.

After inspecting the body, authorities from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement declared the case to be a homicide. Brian Winchester, Mike Williams' best friend, and Denise Williams conspired to kill in order to collect Williams' life insurance.

Dateline Season 27 Episode 21 explores the complete story behind Mike Williams. The episode titled Secrets of Lake Seminole first aired on February 22, 2019. The Dateline episode was aired again on July 11, 2025.

What happened to the Dateline subject, Mike Williams

Mike Williams went for duck hunting at Lake Seminole (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, Mike's wife, Denise Williams, said that on the morning of December 16, 2000, he woke up early and left the house on Centennial Oak Circle for duck hunting at Lake Seminole.

When he did not return till the afternoon, Mike's best friend Brian Winchester and his father Marcus Winchester drove the car to the part of the Lake, where he frequently visited for duck hunting. A 1994 Ford Bronco belonging to Mike Williams was discovered parked near a boat launch in Jackson County.

Authorities collaborated with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for the search operation (Image via Pexels)

Soon, the authorities were informed about the disappearance, and they collaborated with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and started the search operation. The search was continued till the end of February 2001, but no body was found.

As reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, even after an extensive search, when Mike Williams' body was not found, authorities predicted that his body had been eaten by alligators. Everyone was aware that Lake Seminole was full of alligators.

Investigators predicted that Mike's body was eaten by alligators (Image via Pexels)

They further suggested that Mike Williams's body could have been entangled in the dense hyrilla beds beneath the lake. The body could've been found by alligators, and the remains cleaned up by catfish and turtles.

Mike's wife, Denise Williams, accepted that her husband was dead and arranged for his memorial service after the search ended. As reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, it was in June 2001 when a pair of wader boots were discovered floating in the Stump Field area.

Investigators discovered a flashlight and hunting jacket from Lake Seminole (Image via Pexels)

Soon, deep divers were reported who discovered a flashlight and a hunting jacket from the Lake. While searching the jacket pockets, a hunting license was found for the Dateline subject, Mike Williams, with his signature.

However, authorities did not find any damage or teeth marks on the waders, which was suspicious considering it had been submerged in water for an extended period. When the jacket was taken for testing, no DNA evidences were found that could connect the clothing to Mike Williams.

Denise Williams received $ 1.5 million from Mike's life insurance policies (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, Mike Williams was soon declared to be legally dead. Mike's wife, Denise Williams, received a sum of $ 1.5 million for his life insurance polices. Denise went on to marry Brian Winchester five years later, who had earlier sold them the life insurance policies before Mike's disappearance.

Further investigations on Mike Williams' disappearance

Mike's boat was discovered with a full tank of gas (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, in 2004, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement restarted the investigation, with the constant pursuit of Cheryl Williams and one of her friends. One of the major doubts was that Mike Williams' boat was found with its engine turned off, and the fuel tank was full.

In a case of drowning, the engine is most likely to stay turned on, and the boat will be running in circles until the fuel runs over. Additionally, investigators discovered that alligators do not usually feed during the winter seasons, when the temperature of Lake Seminole drops to 19° F. However, without any further leads, the case was closed again by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Brian Winchester was charged with kidnapping, armed burglary, and domestic violence (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, it was in 2012 when Denise Williams separated from Brian Winchester, after he was reported to be suffering from s*x addiction. It was in 2015 when Denise filed for a divorce. However, on August 5, 2015, Brian entered Denise's car backseat and threatened her with a gun.

Brian Winchester was eventually arrested and charged with armed burglary, kidnapping, and domestic violence. It was in December 2017 when he was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, with an additional 15 years of probation. Brian Winchester is imprisoned at Madison Correctional Institution in Madison, Florida, with his release date scheduled for July 2036, according to moviedelic.

Investigators discovered the body of Dateline subject Mike Williams.

Special Agent Mark Perez announced that Mike's body had been discovered (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, during a press conference, Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent Mark Perez reported that the body of Mike Williams was found. He further added that Mike had been a victim of homicide.

Reportedly, the remains of Mike Williams were discovered at the end of Gardner Road, in Northern Leon County. When investigators examined the DNA sample from the remains, it matched with Mike's mother.

Police dogs discovered Mike's body remains buried under plywood sheets and dirt (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, it was on October 18, 2017, when police dogs found Mike's remains under piles of plywood sheets and dirt. As reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, it was on May 8, 2018, when Denise Williams was arrested and charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder.

It was in February 2019 when Denise Williams was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment. As reported by CBS News, in January 2020, Denise appealed for her conviction. The jury overturned her life sentence and murder conviction, and Denise was resentenced to 30 years behind bars for conspiracy to commit murder.

Denise Williams is currently incarcerated at the Florida Women's Reception Center in Ocala, Marion County. Her projected release date is March 31, 2046.

