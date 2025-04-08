What happened to Molly Watson? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance on ABC is all set to dive into the brutal murder of Molly Watson, a case that kept twisting and turning as the investigation proceeded. The murder dates back to 2018 but remains fresh in the minds of Missouri residents even now.
Bad Romance season 2 episode 3, titled Love You to Death, will delve deep into this case and give out some information that was never publicly revealed before. It airs on Tuesday, April 9, 2025, at 10.01 PM EST. A logline for the episode, as revealed by ABC, reads:
"Just two days before Molly Watson was set to marry her love of seven years, James Addie, a passing motorist found her shot to death on a quiet Missouri road, her marriage license still in the back seat of her car. When police notified her fiancé, they were met at the door … by his wife. Authorities soon discovered an elaborate plan of deception crafted by Addie. Upon further investigation, police learned there were no lengths to how far Addie would go to conceal his biggest secret."
Ahead of this episode, let us go over what happened to Molly Watson and who was behind it.
Who was Molly Watson and what happened to her?
Molly Watson was born in Moberly, Missouri, in December 1982. An intelligent person who was also well-liked by everyone who came across her, Molly seemed to have everything going right for her. A resident of Huntsville, Missouri, the 35-year-old woman was working at Burrell Behavioral Center in Moberly at the time of her murder.
She was dating James Addie for years at the time, as well. He was a lieutenant at the Moberly Correctional Center. In April 2018, the pair finally decided to get married. This was a very happy time for Molly, who had also acquired just her marriage license.
On April 27, 2018, a passerby noticed a dead body on a rural road near an intersection in Middle Grove. Authorities arrived to find Molly Watson shot to death, execution-style. She reportedly had her marriage license in her car, and as all her belongings were with her, the authorities ruled out robbery.
She was supposed to be married two days later. Naturally, the police first started by looking at James Addie, but it turned out he was harboring bigger secrets than what anyone could have imagined.
Who was behind Molly Watson's murder?
When the police contacted Watson's fiance, James Addie, they discovered a shocking truth. He was already married and had a child. He was living a double life and his wife had no idea that he was supposed to get married to another woman in two days, who he had dated for seven years.
Even Molly had no idea about the existence of his wife and family. This landed him in hot water with the law. Soon, other pieces of evidence also pointed in his direction.
James Addie was eventually convicted of Molly Watson's murder and sentenced to life in prison, where he remains today.
The upcoming episode of Bad Romance will shed more light on this case and the investigation. Stay tuned for updates.