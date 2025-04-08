What happened to Molly Watson? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance on ABC is all set to dive into the brutal murder of Molly Watson, a case that kept twisting and turning as the investigation proceeded. The murder dates back to 2018 but remains fresh in the minds of Missouri residents even now.

Ad

Bad Romance season 2 episode 3, titled Love You to Death, will delve deep into this case and give out some information that was never publicly revealed before. It airs on Tuesday, April 9, 2025, at 10.01 PM EST. A logline for the episode, as revealed by ABC, reads:

"Just two days before Molly Watson was set to marry her love of seven years, James Addie, a passing motorist found her shot to death on a quiet Missouri road, her marriage license still in the back seat of her car. When police notified her fiancé, they were met at the door … by his wife. Authorities soon discovered an elaborate plan of deception crafted by Addie. Upon further investigation, police learned there were no lengths to how far Addie would go to conceal his biggest secret."

Ad

Trending

Ahead of this episode, let us go over what happened to Molly Watson and who was behind it.

Who was Molly Watson and what happened to her?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Molly Watson was born in Moberly, Missouri, in December 1982. An intelligent person who was also well-liked by everyone who came across her, Molly seemed to have everything going right for her. A resident of Huntsville, Missouri, the 35-year-old woman was working at Burrell Behavioral Center in Moberly at the time of her murder.

She was dating James Addie for years at the time, as well. He was a lieutenant at the Moberly Correctional Center. In April 2018, the pair finally decided to get married. This was a very happy time for Molly, who had also acquired just her marriage license.

Ad

On April 27, 2018, a passerby noticed a dead body on a rural road near an intersection in Middle Grove. Authorities arrived to find Molly Watson shot to death, execution-style. She reportedly had her marriage license in her car, and as all her belongings were with her, the authorities ruled out robbery.

She was supposed to be married two days later. Naturally, the police first started by looking at James Addie, but it turned out he was harboring bigger secrets than what anyone could have imagined.

Ad

Who was behind Molly Watson's murder?

Expand Tweet

Ad

When the police contacted Watson's fiance, James Addie, they discovered a shocking truth. He was already married and had a child. He was living a double life and his wife had no idea that he was supposed to get married to another woman in two days, who he had dated for seven years.

Even Molly had no idea about the existence of his wife and family. This landed him in hot water with the law. Soon, other pieces of evidence also pointed in his direction.

Ad

James Addie was eventually convicted of Molly Watson's murder and sentenced to life in prison, where he remains today.

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance will shed more light on this case and the investigation. Stay tuned for updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More