What happened to Monique Yanulavich? Details explored ahead of In Pursuit with John Walsh on ID

The fifth season of In Pursuit with John Walsh will kick off with the case of Larry Hicks Jr., who is believed to be responsible for the death of Monique Yanulavich, a 45-year-old mother from Plattsburgh who was found dead in her car. The case dates back to July 2022, but it still remains open as the police have not been able to find Larry Hicks Jr.

The first episode of the fifth season of In Pursuit with John Walsh will see Walsh looking for Larry Larry Hicks Jr., while his son, Callahan, searches for accused predator Steven Leifeste. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"John is on the trail of fugitive Larry Hicks, accused of murdering a devoted mother of two in Plattsburgh, New York. Callahan heads to Texas to shine the white-hot spotlight on accused predator Steven Leifeste."

Ahead of the episode that focuses on catching Larry Hicks Jr., here is a breakdown of the crime he committed and all about the victim, Monique Yanulavich.

Who was Monique Yanulavich, and what happened to her?

Expand Tweet

Born in Plattsburgh on March 19, 1977, to Clyde and Bonnie Carroll, Monique Yanulavich was a 45-year-old mother of two residing in Plattsburgh, Clinton County, New York.

Monique graduated from Beekmantown High School with the class of 1996 and proceeded to work at Chazy Orchards. She later started working as a house keeper for many local hotels.

Monique put her work on hold after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but she enjoyed spending time with her two children and grandchildren. In the community, she was a loved and respected figure.

However, when it seemed that she could have no enemies, Monique Yanulavich went missing on July 14, 2022. After her family did not find her in her residence, law enforcement started looking around the neighborhood. That evening, the worst that could have happened took place.

Monique was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of Champlain National Bank in Plattsburgh. An autopsy ruled her death out as homicide. After some preliminary investigation, one of Monique's reported ex-lovers, Larry Hicks Jr., of Tabor City, North Carolina, emerged as the chief suspect. However, he had left town before the police could reach him.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Larry also had a prior criminal conviction dating back to 2005. He had pleaded guilty to a murder and had served time in prison.

Police have been looking for Larry since Monique's murder, but he has seemingly disappeared after fleeing the state.

Earlier this year, a grand jury sat with the case of Monique Yanulavich's murder. The jury found Larry guilty, and the police started looking for him aggressively. As of now, Larry still remains on the run, with the authorities still trying to get hold of him.

Monique's family is still eagerly awaiting justice for her. In a previous statement to NBC5 about Larry, the family said:

"I am confident that he will be found by law enforcement. He can run, but he can't hide for too long! The entire country will be keeping their eyes open and informing police if they see him or hear anything about him, in hopes of justice for my beautiful mother!"

Whether there is any new development in the case that could finally lead to justice in this scenario will be seen in the latest episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh.

Catch the latest episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh on May 8, 2024, at 10.00 PM EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback