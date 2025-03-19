What happened to Patricia Blough, Renee Bruhl, and Ann Miller? Details about Crime Junkie podcast subjects explored 

Three young women, Patricia Blough, Renee Bruhl, and Ann Miller, disappeared from Indiana Dunes State Park on July 2, 1966, in what would become one of the Midwest's most baffling mysteries. They went to the popular beach on Lake Michigan for a day of sunbathing but never returned to their families in Illinois.

Based on eyewitness accounts, Patricia Blough, Renee Bruhl, and Ann Miller were last seen at noon when they left their things on the beach and entered the water as a group. What transpired has baffled investigators for close to six decades, as the women seemed to get onto a white boat with an unknown man in charge.

Even after comprehensive searches of the lake and nearby regions, no definitive proof of their destiny was ever found. The case recently received new life when true crime podcast Crime Junkie produced an episode of their show that highlighted the case of Patricia Blough, Renee Bruhl, and Ann Miller. It was released on March 17, 2025. It is available on the Crime Junkie website.

The day Patricia Blough, Renee Bruhl, and Ann Miller vanished

According to Michigan Mysteries, the chronology of events on July 2, 1966, started at about 10:00 AM when the three women entered Indiana Dunes State Park. Ann Miller came to the parking lot of the park in her Buick, and the three of them walked about 100 yards from the Lake Michigan shoreline to a position where they could sunbathe.

Witnesses testified to later seeing the women leaving their items on the beach at noon and walking into the lake as a group. This was the final confirmed sighting of the women on the beach.

Some witnesses claimed to have seen them get onto a white boat driven by a young man reported to be in his early twenties with a tan skin tone and dark, wavy hair and wearing a beach jacket.

The first fear from their families was when none of the women went home that night, and missing persons reports were made over the weekend in Illinois. The peculiar nature of their overnight disappearance left no immediate indication of whether they had departed willingly or under compulsion.

The investigation unfolds

According to Michigan Mysteries, the official investigation into the disappearance of Patricia Blough, Renee Bruhl, and Ann Miller was not launched until July 5, three days after they vanished when park rangers noticed Miller's Buick remaining in the parking area.

Park rangers found Ann Miller's Buick still in the parking lot, and within, they also discovered her car keys and some of her women's clothing and personal belongings. These items were found on a blanket that was left on the beach, including a key ring with a tiny Illinois license plate and various personal items.

The discovery automatically triggered suspicion because it indicated the women did not intend to leave behind their personal belongings or vehicles. According to Michigan Mysteries, the park rangers also contacted other law enforcement authorities, such as the United States Coast Guard, to aid in the investigation.

Authorities widened their search to the waters of Lake Michigan as well as surrounding neighborhoods.

The bizarre boats

According to Michigan Mysteries, the investigation made a breakthrough when a tourist, who had been recording home movies at the state park on July 2, offered his videos to the investigators. The visual clue helped authorities zero in on two boats that had been spotted in the vicinity that day.

Expand Tweet

According to Michigan Mysteries, the first was a fiberglass 16-18-foot Tri-hull runabout operated by a man matching the description of the unidentified driver, with three females aboard who resembled the missing women. The second vessel was a larger 26-28-foot Trojan cabin cruiser spotted approximately three hours later around 3:00 PM, with three men and three women aboard.

Investigators speculated that the women may have moved from the small boat to the cabin cruiser, although this was never definitively established. Despite a concerted effort to identify and find these boats and their drivers, neither vessel was ever discovered, leaving an important part of the puzzle unsolved in the investigation into the disappearance of the women.

The disappearance of Patricia Blough, Renee Bruhl, and Ann Miller remains unsolved almost six decades later. Despite various theories ranging from accidental drowning to voluntary disappearance to foul play, no definitive evidence has emerged to explain what happened after they boarded the white boat on Lake Michigan.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Patricia Blough, Renee Bruhl, and Ann Miller is urged to call the Indiana State Police tip line or the Westchester Police Department.

The case remains one of the longest-standing mysteries of the Indiana Dunes, with the question still unanswered: what happened to Patricia Blough, Renee Bruhl, and Ann Miller, who just wanted to spend a summer day at the beach?

