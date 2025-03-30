What happened to Pauline Devor? Details explored ahead of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen

Pauline Devor went missing in June 2007 after her husband, Bob Devor, came home from a vacation and discovered that their house was burglarized. Bob stated that there were bullet holes in the kitchen and living room, and that Pauline, 70, was nowhere to be seen.

The police initially listed her as a missing person, but investigations later revealed that Pauline had been murdered. His stepdaughter Delores and friend Monica Bautista had planned her murder, and Bob helped cover it up. Delores killed her mother, burned the body, and buried the remains, according to Medium.

Years later, police apprehended Delores for capital murder and Bob for tampering with evidence. Pauline Devor's murder is the focus of the latest episode of Fatal Family Feuds. The latest episode, titled Hell on the Range (season 2 episode 7), aired on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

This episode explores another intense case of a family feud escalating into tragedy. The series is available for streaming on platforms like Oxygen, Peacock Premium, fuboTV, and others

Pauline Devor's family history

Pauline Devor resided in Washington County and had four children from her first marriage. Following her divorce, she retained custody of her daughter, Delores, while her ex-husband relocated their three sons to Texas.

As noted on murderpedia.org, Pauline and Delores had an acrimonious relationship, with it deteriorating as the latter grew into adolescence.

Pauline ultimately sent Delores to be with her father and brothers in Texas. Delores went on to develop addiction problems with drugs and became famous as a "wild party girl." Years passed, and the family resolved to have her return home to live with her mother. By then, Pauline Devor had married Bob Devor, a truck driver who often worked away from home.

Delores occupied a trailer on Pauline's property. This living arrangement, as reported by Medium, only worsened mother-daughter tensions. Delores did not quit her drug use and became very close to Monica Bautista. Unknown to Pauline, Delores had a grudge against her, which would eventually result in a fatal encounter.

A secret relationship and a deadly plot

According to Medium, Bob Devor and Delores started an affair secretly behind Pauline's back. The two used to spend time together when Bob went on work-related trips. He reportedly gave money to Delores after they were intimate, and she used it to sustain her drug addiction. The secret relationship went on for almost two years.

Pauline too had her struggles. As Medium puts it, she had a gambling addiction and lost a lot of money. It strained her marriage to Bob. Afraid that Pauline would spend all their savings, Bob drifted away from her and toward Delores.

Tensions came to a head after Pauline learned that Delores had been shoplifting her credit cards to obtain drugs. Pauline reported the theft to the police, which murderpedia.org explains was the decisive moment. Pauline Devor was the target that Delores and Bob chose to execute. Monica concurred to cooperate.

Pauline Devor's murder and its investigation

Delores and Monica smoked meth and phentermine on June 14, 2007, to get ready for their scheme. Medium says that they got Pauline to a place, beat her, and Delores killed her by shooting her. They then used gasoline to burn Pauline's body and threw away the remains. Delores and Monica celebrated that night at a casino, meeting Bob.

To deceive the authorities, Bob then staged a break-in at their residence and made a call to 911. He informed police that he had been out for three days and discovered the house in chaos upon his return home. However, the authorities were suspicious from the beginning. Medium reports that there was no forced entry, and Bob's account was not consistent.

Meanwhile, Delores inherited Pauline Devor's property, including her pickup truck and rental business. The case remained unsolved for two years until Monica, who was in jail on fraud charges, stepped forward.

For immunity, she reported the murder to the police. Investigators subsequently discovered bone and tooth fragments at the scene that verified Pauline's death. Digital Spy reports that police also employed Monica to get a confession out of Delores by wiring her a phone call.

The aftermath

After being confronted, Delores tried to die by suicide by drug overdose, but was saved. She was subsequently arrested on a charge of capital murder. Bob was arrested for tampering with evidence too.

As noted by Medium, Delores first stood by Bob, but she confessed to the crime and its implications a year later. Bob was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine, while Delores was sent to prison for 30 years.

Viewers can watch Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen for more details on the case.

