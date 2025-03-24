The murder of Phillip Barlow in May 2019 shocked the Tunnelton community in West Virginia. The 61-year-old truck driver had been reported missing after failing to show up for work. A week later, his body was discovered, which started an exhaustive probe into the cause of death that finally revealed a horrific story of Laura Martin and Robert Quinn.

This case was the subject of season 18, episode 4 of Snapped: Killer Couples, which aired on March 23, 2025, on Oxygen. This episode explores the eerie tale of a missing truck driver whose remains are found in a remote creek, only months ahead of his intended retirement. The probe uncovers a troubling link between the pair and the crime they carried out together.

Circumstances surrounding Phillip Barlow's disappearance

According to CDL Life (June 10, 2019), Phillip Barlow was last seen on May 28, 2019, when he spent time with his girlfriend at 11:30 PM before heading to work at Hillside Trucking. He was a punctual worker and always had a habit of coming early for his shifts, and thus his absence was very unusual.

When he did not come to work on the morning of May 29, his colleagues were concerned and reported him missing. Witnesses report that Barlow's pickup was seen on security cameras following a white pickup truck in the hours leading up to his disappearance. On May 29, police discovered Barlow's truck, which was partially burned, on Shower Bath Road.

According to CDL Life, the truck was on fire at about 7 AM, which raised suspicion about how he had disappeared. Police began investigating the area and asking the public to share surveillance video footage from nearby businesses.

After thorough searches and investigations, Barlow had not been discovered until June 8, 2019. According to Metro News West Virginia, on June 8, Phillip Barlow's body was discovered near Fortney's Mill area in Preston County. An autopsy revealed that he had died from a deep throat laceration.

Identification of suspects: Laura Martin and Robert Quinn

According to Metro News West Virginia, following a detailed inquiry into Phillip Barlow's killing, police arrested Robert Quinn and Laura Martin as suspects. Both were residents of Tunnelton and were recognized by Barlow.

According to the reports, they conspired to rob him and went ahead to kill him during the process. As per West Virginia's News (October 2022), the couple stated that they needed cash because their electricity was going to be turned off for lack of payment.

Quinn and Martin had pleaded guilty in July 2022, to first-degree robbery and murder. The guilty pleas in court formalized their active participation in the crime and found favor with the family of Barlow. Money was the incentive behind the action of the couple, and the victim was a target for what he had.

Legal proceedings: Guilty pleas and sentencing

According to Metro News West Virginia, the judicial process following Martin and Quinn's arrests was significant in achieving justice for Phillip Barlow. Both were indicted for their involvement in the murder.

Their plea bargains were that they would be sentenced to life with mercy—i.e., they would be paroled after some years. On September 9, 2022, they were given life imprisonment along with an additional 180 years for the robbery. The court considered the premeditated nature of their crime as a key determinant of the sentences.

Watch Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen.

