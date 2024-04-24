What happened to Randy Randall from Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment? Charges explored

On April 10, 2024, Netflix released its highly experimental and controversial docuseries Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, which chronicled the lives of a few inmates of Arkansas Jail. As part of this experiment, these inmates were moved to a place inside the jail where they had greater autonomy over their movement and other activities.

Soon after the experiment was set in motion, Randy Randall, who was in prison on multiple grounds, assumed a leadership position among the inmates. His role was not met without contestation, but he held his ground. He finally let go of his position but took on responsibilities even after that.

Randall was in jail on three charges: aggravated robbery and theft by receiving stolen goods, possession of illegal drugs, and second-degree domestic battery. Randall was housed in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility during the filming of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment. He has been shifted to the Ouachita River Correctional Unit since February 12, 2024.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

Where is Randy Randall after Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

Expand Tweet

Randy Randall was one of the main focuses of Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment. The 47-year-old was detained at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility during the filming of the miniseries. After filming was over, he was shifted to Ouachita River Correctional Unit. He has been residing there since February 12, 2024.

As mentioned, Randy was imprisoned on three accounts. While his sentences for aggravated robbery, theft, and possession of drugs are unknown, he received 10 years of prison time for second-degree domestic battery.

According to the Direct, Randall completed two anger management programs in 2004 and 2005 and two technical violator programs in 2008. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, these programs aimed to "teach, promote, and encourage positive cognitive and behavioral change that will result in a crime-free lifestyle."

Randall underwent several risk assessments and was ultimately determined to be a medium-risk prisoner. As a result, he was categorized under the "C2" category, which is meant for minimum security inmates.

According to official records, his parole and transfer eligibility date has been officially set for June 23, 2025. However, it is important to note that this date is subject to change in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the concerned authorities.

What was the audience's reception towards Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment?

Expand Tweet

Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment was not reviewed enough by the critics on the popular reviewing platform Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience did not shy away from reviewing it on the forum. They collectively gave it a rating of 80%, which is a good rating based on Rotten Tomatoes standards.

One user wrote about the miniseries:

"Interesting series, I don't really like reality shows but this is more like a documentary about a real prison experiment, filmed like a reality show. I think it is insightful and thought provoking."

The show was heavily reviewed on IMDb by those who have watched it. Most of these reviews were positive. A netizen named dowdenelisabeth wrote:

"This is amazing!!! The change that it could create if this idea takes off!!!! Many different facilities could try this and create a wide spread change in the prison and jail systems. This is a blessing, they are doing great work. I'm very happy that Netflix joined with this as well, it was really well shot and edit. Can't lie either, I was crying at the end!!!!. "

"If you haven't seen it I really think you should, and comment the positives you seen in what they are trying to do. What other things does anyone else think they can do with this "seed"? I cannot wait to find out and hope Netflix makes a sequel for us to see the amazing changes in prisoners lives more too!," the netizen added.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is currently streaming on Netflix.