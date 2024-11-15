What happened to Rusty Sneiderman? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

The upcoming episode of ABC's 20/20, one of the most famed true-crime shows in the world, is all set to cover the brutal murder of Rusty Sneiderman, an entrepreneur and a perfect family man, who was gunned down outside his son’s preschool. The case sent shockwaves across the affluent community of Dunwoody, Georgia.

The case is the subject of 20/20 season 47 episode 9, which will air at 9 pm EST on November 15, 2024, on ABC.

Rusty Sneiderman was shot multiple times outside his son's school in Dunwoody, Georgia, by a masked man, who was allegedly in some kind of a disguise. Despite multiple witnesses, he managed to kill the young father and escape.

It would take the police quite some digging to unearth what happened to Rusty Sneiderman and who was linked to the crime.

Who was Rusty Sneiderman and what happened to him?

Russell "Rusty" Sneiderman was born on June 18, 1974, in Cleveland, Ohio. He had a brother and loving parents, and he reportedly grew up in a household that supported him at every step of his life. He first got his Bachelor’s at Indiana University and followed it up with an MBA from Harvard Business School.

He met Andrea Greenberg during his college days and soon tied the knot with her. The two even had two kids together before work led them to Atlanta, Georgia. In Georgia, the couple became philanthropists, and synagogue followers, which made them very popular among the locals.

On November 18, 2010, Rusty Sneiderman, who seemingly had no enemies in the world, was brutally shot to death by a masked assailant multiple times outside Dunwoody Prep Preschool at 5493 Chamblee Dunwoody Road at around 9 in the morning. The killer then drove off in their Kia Sedona minivan. There were many witnesses to the crime.

Those who saw it described that the killer was wearing a hoodie and a ski mask and supposedly had a fake beard. Investigators also recovered four shell casings from the scene, which would later help them single out the murder weapon.

Who killed Rusty Sneiderman?

Rusty Sneiderman did not have many enemies and as police dug deeper into his life, they discovered he was a perfect husband and father, which made this case even more confounding.

The only standout detail that emerged during the interviews was that Andrea Sneiderman, his 35-year-old wife, was hit on by her boss, Hemy Neuman, a high-ranking executive at General Electric Energy.

When the police traced the rental van that the killer used, they eventually linked it to Hemy Neuman. He was soon brought in for questioning, where he revealed that he was indeed attracted to Andrea and wanted their relationship to be more than just friends.

The authorities could sense that the murder was perhaps due to a romantic affair between Andrea and Hemy Neuman, for which the latter killed Rusty Sneiderman.

After they managed to link the murder weapon to Hemy Neuman as well, he was ultimately sentenced to life in prison for the murder. Andrea was also convicted and sentenced to five years in prison.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in more detail.

