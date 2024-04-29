What happened to Sandi Johnson? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

The upcoming re-airing of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will take viewers across to the mysterious disappearance of Sandi Johnson. Her case became long-drawn and frustrating for everyone close to her, as it took eight years to resolve and still did not provide enough resolution. Dating back to April 1996, this case still haunts the quaint locality of Kirkland, Washington.

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode covering this case also dates back to 2020, but it is set to air again on April 29, 2024, at 8 pm EST. The official synopsis for the episode, titled The Disappearance of Sandi Johnson, reads:

"Sandi Johnson, who always put her kids first, vanishes without a word; police discover dark secrets in Sandi's marriage and several men in her life."

Who was Sandi Johnson and what happened to her?

Sandi Johnson's murder case remained unsolved for over eight years (Representative Image via Pexels)

Sandi Johnson was a Washington native born on January 17, 1968, to Janet Moe and Ken Gilbert. A mother of two, Sandi was a beloved figure in the neighborhood and at work, and she had a pleasant personality. At the time of her disappearance, her children were aged five and two, respectively, and she had separated from her husband, Greg Johnson.

According to reports, Sandi worked as an Administrative Coordinator at Bowen Scarff Ford in Kent, Washington. One of the connections from this workplace proved lethal for the mother of two.

The day before Sandi disappeared, she worked an extra shift at her workplace to get some time the next day to plan two separate parties for her son's birthday. However, on April 26, 1997, Sandi disappeared. Her friend Vicky, who was also babysitting her kids, was among the first to notice this odd behavior from the dedicated mother.

After Greg Johnson was informed, he celebrated the kid's birthday party the following day, hoping that Sandi would turn up. But when Sandi missed this pivotal family event, something that is very unlike her behavior, Greg and his family reported Sandi missing.

Two days later, Sandi's wallet was reportedly found in the parking lot of a Rainier Valley hardware store, quite some distance away from her home. Two more days later, her station wagon was found in a grocery store parking lot near Tukwila, which was close to her workplace acquaintance Clifford E. Reed's residence.

This kickstarted a long search, which ended a decade later, keeping Sandi's family waiting for a resolution. Though there seemed to be a possible suspect in Clifford E. Reed, with no body and no evidence in any other form, the case remained unsolved for a long time.

Finally, on August 25, 2004, Sandi Johnson's skeletal remains were discovered on Highway 410 south of Greenwater in Pierce County, reopening the case that was thought to be over.

Did Clifford E. Reed get arrested for the murder?

Though justice came slow and without much conviction, the authorities tracked Clifford E. Reed to Hamilton, Montana, after the body was discovered. After getting extradited, Clifford was charged with the murder. But with little evidence to prove it, the prosecution agreed to offer a manslaughter plea to Clifford, which he took.

Under the 1996 laws, he was sentenced to only 41 months. This was met with widespread disapproval from Sandi Johnson's friends and family members.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will cover this case in more detail.