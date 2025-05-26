What happened to Timothy Masters? Details explored about the subject of Crime Junkie Podcast

Timothy Masters was a 15-year-old boy who lived in Fort Collins, Colorado, and became the prime suspect in the murder of Peggy Hettrick in 1987. Masters was questioned by the police when he noticed Hettrick's body on the way to school, but didn't report it since he thought it was a mannequin. Masters' life was influenced by the nagging investigation for the next decade.

He was found guilty of Hettrick's murder in 1999 on circumstantial evidence and psychological interpretation of his sketches, rather than physical evidence. He was given life in prison. Years later, new DNA technology confirmed he had nothing to do with the crime.

Masters was released in 2008 and officially cleared of the crime in 2011. He later received compensation for his wrongful conviction. According to the National Registry of Exonerations and several news outlets, Masters' case is currently regarded as one of the primary instances of wrongful conviction in the United States.

This case was covered in the Crime Junkie Podcast.

Timothy Masters' early life, accusation, and conviction

Timothy Masters was a teenager in high school in Fort Collins when Peggy Hettrick was killed in 1987. Masters was reportedly living close to the field where Hettrick's body was discovered. He noticed the body while going to school, but did nothing, assuming it was a mannequin. Police targeted Masters due to this and the fact that he was a local teenage male.

After graduating from high school, Masters enlisted in the US Navy and served for eight years, during which time he received an honorable discharge. He subsequently worked as an aviation mechanic. Despite having moved on with his life, Masters continued to be suspected.

According to the documents from the Supreme Court of Colorado, in 1997, police arrested him for the murder of Hettrick. During his trial in 1999, prosecutors used Masters' violent artwork and writing as evidence, combined with the testimony of a forensic psychologist. There was no physical evidence against him for the crime. Masters was sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder.

Appeals, DNA evidence, and exoneration

Timothy Masters' lawyers appealed several times, but courts affirmed the conviction. In 2007, Masters' lawyers asked for new DNA tests on crime scene evidence, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. The findings revealed that DNA from Hettrick's clothes did not belong to Masters but indicated another likely suspect.

The prosecution also learned that prosecutors had withheld some evidence from them, including expert reports that opposed the theory of the prosecution and evidence about another likely suspect, Richard Hammond, a local surgeon. Prosecutors in January 2008 conceded that critical evidence had been withheld from the defense.

Special prosecutors called for Masters' conviction to be overturned. On January 22, 2008, the conviction was vacated by a judge, and Masters was released from prison. As per CBS, in June 2011, the Colorado Attorney General formally exonerated Timothy Masters, claiming he was not guilty of Hettrick's murder after reviewing the case in depth.

Aftermath, settlements, and ongoing impact

Following his release, Timothy Masters sued Larimer County and the City of Fort Collins for wrongful conviction. CNN and other sources report that he was awarded a total of $10 million in settlements—$4.1 million from the county and $5.9 million from the city.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, the two prosecutors who prosecuted him were subsequently censured by the Colorado Supreme Court for refusing to hand over evidence. They both lost their roles as judges in 2010. The lead detective was indicted for perjury, but charges were dropped.

As per Westowrd, Timothy Masters has publicly discussed his ordeal, stating that he is attempting to get on with his life. He has been apologized to by city officials and police. The case has resulted in reforms in how evidence is submitted and is widely quoted in regards to wrongful convictions and criminal justice reform.

