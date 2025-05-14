What did Jason Corbett’s family say about Tom Martens’ comment on A Deadly American Marriage? Explored

Jason Corbett's family has vigorously denied Tom Martens' remarks made on the Netflix show A Deadly American Marriage. Tom Martens, whose daughter Molly Martens, together with him, stated that Jason Corbett's murder was self-defense, has continued to stand up for what he did and portrayed Jason as being abusive.

Corbett's family has continued denying such claims and insists that Jason was not violent or abusive. Based on the reporting of the documentary and comments from Jason's family, they think the Martens' account is false and that Jason was the victim, not the perpetrator.

A Deadly American Marriage has sparked renewed public discussion of the case, particularly after both Molly and Tom Martens were released from prison in 2024 after they entered pleas of no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Tom Martens' comments in A Deadly American Marriage

In A Deadly American Marriage, Tom Martens explains the evening of Jason Corbett's killing as a defense of his daughter. He asserts that he went into the bedroom to see Jason assaulting Molly and that he intervened only to save her life. Tom Martens told filmmakers that he didn't have any regrets over what he did.

“I don’t know if a father can see something worse than watching his child die in front of him. I was going to save her life or die trying,” he said in the documentary. “And I have no regrets.”

He again accused Jason of physically abusing Molly, that she had become a "shell of herself" and wasn't happy or confident anymore. Tom Martens' account in the film is in line with the defense at trial, when he asserted that both he and his daughter had acted solely out of fear for their lives.

The Corbett family's reaction to the comments in A Deadly American Marriage

Jason Corbett's family has publicly disputed Tom Martens' version. They assert that the abuse claims are untrue, and Jason was murdered and not killed in self-defense.

As per The Tab, the family of Jason Corbett said in a statement,

“Jason would have wanted us to speak out on his behalf – he was a loving and engaged person who valued connection and was a responsible, socially-engaged citizen. We hope that sharing our experiences on the platform will support victims of injustice by fostering resilience and promoting awareness and empowerment.”

The family has also pointed out inconsistencies in the Martens' account, including the absence of physical trauma on Molly and Tom despite their reports of a violent altercation, and the extent of Jason's injuries, including at least a dozen head blows.

“How cold and callous Tom is, ‘no regrets’ for bludgeoning a man to death. No marks on him or Molly Martens. Self defence… don’t make me laugh! Should have been first degree murder. I think you would all agree with me that Tom Martens’ remarks on the Netflix trailer reflects exactly what a cold, calculating and callous killer he is."

The statement added, "HE HAS NO REGRETS for his actions on August 2nd 2015. Jack and Sarah have to live with the consequences of his ‘no regrets’ every day of their lives.”

Jason's daughter, Sarah Corbett Lynch, aged eight when her father was killed, has also made a public statement. In her autobiography, she claimed the Martens had coached her and her brother for interviews and maintained that her father, not the Martens, was the true victim.

As per the reports, she was upset at the Martens' shorter sentences and release, saying,

This is not what my dad deserves. It’s not right, it’s not fair"

Tom Martens' statements in A Deadly American Marriage echo his long-standing assertion that he was acting in self-defense to protect his daughter from Jason Corbett.

Jason's family has vehemently denied these assertions, insisting that Jason was not abusive and was rather the victim of a brutal assault. A Deadly American Marriage has reopened debate about the case, with the intense rift between the Martens' and the Corbett family's accounts.

