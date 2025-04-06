What did Jesus Jeronimo and Angelita Reyes do? Details explored ahead of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen

Jesus Jeronimo and Angelita Reyes were implicated in the killing of a Hanford associate pastor in April 2016. In a press release by the Office of the District Attorney, County of Tulare (July 23, 2018), both were convicted of first-degree murder, as well as special circumstances of lying in wait and kidnapping. Jeronimo was also convicted of using a firearm to conduct the murder.

The crime was committed on April 3, 2016. Reyes lured the victim, her former boyfriend, to a remote vineyard near Earlimart, California, with the ruse that her car had broken down. When he arrived, Jeronimo sneaked out from hiding and attacked him. The two suspects then kidnapped the victim, brought him to an almond orchard near them, and murdered him.

The case made headlines at the time for the planning involved and the roles both of them undertook in the murder. On July 20, 2018, both were found guilty by a jury in Tulare County Superior Court. They are now facing life in prison without parole. The upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples, airing on April 6, 2025, is Season 18, Episode 5, titled Angelita Reyes and Jesus Jeronimo.

The episode reveals the astonishing killing of a California pastor discovered dead in an almond orchard. The case unfolds a tangled web of relationships and blackmail accusations, prompting detectives to investigate the pastor's love life for clues. The episode guarantees to explore the vengeful conspiracy that resulted in a tragic murder.

The plan: Luring the victim to a remote location

According to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, Angelita Reyes phoned her ex-boyfriend, a 40-year-old associate pastor, during the afternoon of April 3, 2016. She said that her car had overheated and needed assistance. The pastor drove to a remote vineyard off of Earlimart, which was where she had told him to come.

When he got there, Jesus Jeronimo, who had been hiding in the area, ambushed the victim. He forced the pastor into Reyes' truck physically. Both suspects proceeded to drive with the victim to another destination: an isolated almond grove. Reyes stayed behind in the truck as Jeronimo took the victim out at gunpoint.

The killing: Execution in the orchard

Jeronimo took the victim hostage at gunpoint at the almond orchard. The victim begged for his life as Jeronimo took him into the orchard, as stated in the press release. The victim told Jeronimo,

"You don't have to do this, it's the devil's work. But if you do it, God can still forgive you."

Jeronimo disregarded the plea. He put the gun to the victim's head and pulled the trigger, instantly killing him. Jeronimo got back into the truck after shooting the victim. The two then proceeded to drive to Shafter and stopped to grab empanadas before heading home to their house in Bakersfield.

The investigation: Forensics and testimonies

The body of the victim was found two days later, on April 5, 2016, by workers in an orchard. Law enforcement also found his car close to the vineyard area where Angelita Reyes had taken him around the same time.

The victim's body was found two days later by the orchard workers. (Representative image via Pexels)

As per the Visalia Times-Delta, the investigators employed cell phone records and testimonies from the victim's relatives to conclude that Reyes was the last individual to talk to him. As per the Hanford Sentinel, officials had also stated that the victim had also been designated missing in Kings County the morning after he gave his last church sermon.

More interrogation and evidence led the police to both Reyes and Jeronimo. Their testimonies before investigators implicated them in the homicide. Cell phone analysis established their whereabouts before and after the murder.

The verdict: Conviction and sentencing of Jesus Jeronimo and Angelita Reyes

On July 20, 2018, in the Visalia Tulare County Superior Court, a jury convicted both Jesus Jeronimo and Angelita Reyes of first-degree murder. The jury also found special circumstances to be true— lying in wait and kidnapping. In addition, Jeronimo was convicted of personally and intentionally using a firearm that caused death.

Both of them were convicted of murder. (Representative image via Pexels)

Angelita Reyes was found to have participated while knowing a firearm was involved, as the jury found true the special allegation that a principal was armed during the crime. Sentencing for both was scheduled for October, 2018, as noted in the official press release. They are now imprisoned for life without the possibility of parole.

Jesus Jeronimo and Angelita Reyes were convicted of murdering a pastor in a premeditated act of violence. The case, which involved a complicated and schemed murder plot, is now the center of an episode of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen.

