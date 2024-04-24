What did Mason Abraham from Netflix's Unlocked do? Capital murder charges on the Mississippi resident, explored

Mason Abraham is one of the inmates featured in the Netflix documentary series Unlocked: A Jail Experiment. Released on April 10, 2024, the eight-part docuseries depicts a social experiment in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where prisoners are let free outside their cells without direct supervision.

According to the show, Mason Abraham is charged with murder and is currently awaiting trial.

The docu-series gained positive reviews and soon became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Spearheaded by Arkansas Sheriff Eric Higgins, the six-week experiment aimed to explore how the detainees would behave with their new freedom and the kind of community and structure they would create.

Who did Mason Abraham murder? Crimes explored

Mason Abraham, also known as Mayham, was arrested on October 24, 2022, for the murder of Broderick Bluford at The Ridge at Little Rock apartments on Leander Drive.

Abraham and Ferrod McCoy shot 32-year-old Bluford on October 18, who was transported to a hospital where he passed away due to the injuries. Abraham was only 20 years old at the time of his arrest, while his accomplice McCoy was 22 years of age.

Besides being charged with capital murder, they were also charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. In the state of Arkansas, Capital murder is defined as premeditated murder, a murder committed while carrying out a violent crime, or a murder committed under certain aggressive situations. This act is punishable by life in prison without parole.

Mason Abraham cannot be bonded out at the moment. If he is found guilty of Capital murder, he faces the possibility of death or life in prison. While he awaits his trial, Abraham continues to reside in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility as a member of the H-unit.

What does Mason Abraham do in Netflix's Unlocked? Details explored

Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment introduced Mason Abraham as part of an organization called Young Vice Lord. In the show, he claimed to enjoy chaos and called himself "crazy." He has been depicted as being protective of his family, which includes his mother and daughter.

Although he knew that he would either be given the death penalty or life in prison if found guilty at his trial, Abraham hoped to be reunited with his daughter. He was one of the inmates who were appreciative of Higgins' experiment and enjoyed his newfound freedom.

However, he disagreed with older prisoners who wanted to control the crowd and impose their own rules and regulations. He often found himself in conflict with others such as Randy "True Story" Randall due to their differing opinions. While Abraham believed that everyone should be free to do as they pleased, he gradually realized that some sort of organization was needed to limit people who often took things to the extreme.

Towards the end of the show, he also spoke about how he appreciated the older inmates and their attempts at making sure that their newfound freedom was not jeopardized.

All episodes of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment are currently available to stream on Netflix.