What does nonce mean in Adolescence show? Explained

The British series Adolescence on Netflix, released on March 13, 2025, has stirred up conversations with its story style, particularly regarding its depiction of the term nonce. Co-created and written by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne in a four-part limited series format, the show goes into the aftermath of a heinous crime.

It explores themes like masculinity challenges society imposes on individuals and the repercussions of violence on youths' lives. Shot entirely in a take for each episode, Adolescence provides a candid portrayal of the emotional struggles faced by a family navigating through the consequences of a terrible event.

Among the many hard-hitting moments in the series, one particular scene near the end introduces the word nonce in a way that adds another layer of tension to the story. As the show progresses, viewers come to realize that while the accusation implied by the graffiti is false, its presence reflects deeper societal reactions to crime and guilt.

But what does the term actually mean, and how does it tie into the show’s themes? In Adolescence, nonce is used as a false accusation against Eddie Miller, referencing the British slang term for a s*x offender, though the show makes it clear that he is not.

Exploring in detail the word 'nonce' in Adolescence

In British slang, nonce is a derogatory term used to refer to a convicted or alleged s*x offender, particularly one involved in crimes against children. However, in American English, the word has an entirely different meaning, referring to something done for a particular purpose or occasion.

In Adolescence, the term is introduced in a tense moment when Eddie Miller, the father of the accused boy, Jamie Miller, discovers the word spray-painted on his work van.

When this particular moment unfolds in the story's timeline, it shows that 13 months have passed since Jamie was sent to Standing Secure Training Center. Eddie is seen celebrating his birthday and receiving a card from Jamie, and there is a sense of optimism in the air.

However, the atmosphere takes a turn when Lisa, his wife, reveals news about the vandalised car. The graffiti’s implication is unfounded. Eddie is not involved in any such behavior. He is not an abuser, nor does Jamie’s crime have any connection to abuse.

The creators of the series, while talking to Netflix, revealed that they deliberately avoided portraying Jamie’s actions as a result of trauma or abuse, aiming instead to highlight broader societal pressures and the factors contributing to youth violence. They said to Netflix:

"One of our aims was to ask, ‘What is happening to our young men these days, and what are the pressures they face from their peers, from the internet, and from social media?. And the pressures that come from all of those things are as difficult for kids here as they are the world over.”

What happens in the movie Adolescence?

The movie recounts the tale of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old who gets unexpectedly apprehended for the tragic demise of a fellow schoolgirl. While, Eddie and Lisa, his parents, grapple with the revelation and try to make sense of their son's involvement in the crime scene.

The show goes into the web of societal factors that might have shaped Jamie's decisions, lacking a straightforward answer or a single root cause.

Stephen Graham highlighted that the show does not focus on gang violence or domestic abuse; instead, it shows the hidden challenges confronted by boys today. The series prompts viewers to ponder over issues related to masculinity and peer pressure in conjunction with the impact of media on shaping today's youth.

The use of time storytelling and continuous shots in Adolescence draws viewers into the characters' emotional journey as they strive to find clarity amidst chaos.

Interested viewers can watch the movie Adolescence on Netflix.

