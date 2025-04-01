What is Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America all about? Everything to know

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America is an upcoming docuseries of National Geography that delves into the complete story behind the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing.

It was on April 19, 1995, when a 4800-pound bomb exploded in the entrance of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The bombing reportedly killed 167 civilians and left 684 people injured, destroying almost one-third of the building. Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America explores the complete series of events that led to the tragic incident.

Directed by Ceri Isfryn and produced by David Glover, Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America premieres on April 2, 2025, at 8 PM EST and streams on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

What is the story behind the Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America documentary

It was around 9 a.m. on the morning of April 19, 1995, when a bomb detonated in the north entrance of the Alfred P. Muraah Building, located in downtown Oklahoma City. The bombing ended up killing 167 civilians, including 19 children.

Almost one-third of the building was destroyed, leading to 684 people being injured. As per the U.S. Department of Justice, a total sum of 656 rescue workers were tasked to take survivors out of the debris. One of the rescue workers was killed in the operation, after a broken crunk of concrete struck on the head.

Who were the culprits behind the Oklahoma City Bombing incident

Timothy James McVeigh was arrested while driving through the Oklahoma Highway (Image via Pexels)

As per NBC News, more than an hour after the bombing, a man named Timothy James McVeigh was arrested in the Oklahoma Highway. The police officer named Charlie Hanger revealed that McVeigh was driving without a license plate and possessed deadly weapons.

Within immediate interrogation, forensic experts linked McVeigh and another man named Terry Lynn Nicholas to be connected with the Oklahoma City Bombing, as reported by U.S. News & World Report. Both of the culprits were taken into custody, and after rigorous interrogation, they described the complete motive behind the bombing.

As reported by the Oklahoma Historical Society, Timothy McVeigh was a Gulf War veteran who supported extremist militia culture. Reportedly, Terry Nicholas helped in the preparation of the bomb, which was then loaded in a truck and parked in front of the building.

Timothy James McVeigh received death senetence while Terry Nicholas was sentenced to life imprisonement (Representative image via Pexels)

As per the Oklahoma Historical Society, on August 10, 1995, both Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nicholas were indicted by the U.S. District Court for the West District of Oklahoma. The charges against them included conspiracy to use a weapon for mass destruction, using a deadly weapon, causing destruction with explosives, and eight counts of first-degree murder.

Another man named Michael J. Frontier was also charged with four counts, including contributing to the conspiracy and transporting stolen ammunition. He was found guilty, and on May 27, 1998, he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

It was on June 2, 1997, when Timothy McVeigh was found guilty of all the charges. On June 11, 2001, he was executed with a lethal injection as a death sentence. On December 24, 1997, Terry Nicholas was found guilty of conspiracy and manslaughter. It was on December 24, 1997, when he was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment without any chance of parole.

