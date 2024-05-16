What is the original language in Netflix's Thank You, Next? Explained

On May 9, 2024, netizens were treated to a new Netflix romantic drama television series, titled Thank You, Next. As of writing this article, the Turkish language series ranks at number 9 among TV shows on the OTT platform.

The series stars Serenay Sarikaya as Leyla Taylan, a single woman who, after a terrible breakup recently, is taking a different approach towards dating. The eight-part series chronicles her journey. The official synopsis for the Turkish series reads:

"After a painful breakup, a young lawyer dives head first into the confusing world of modern dating, with the unwavering support of her best friends."

Besides Sarikaya, others featured in the series are Metin Akdülger, Boran Kuzum, and Ahmet Rifat Sungar.

Is the series available in your preferred language?

Nowadays OTT platforms tend to release content that can cater to a wider audience. In an attempt to do the same, when a particular movie or show is released, it is released along with different audio outputs.

Although Thank You, Next is a Turkish-language television series, it is available to people around the world in the language of their preference. Listed below are the languages the audiences can choose from:

English

Hindi

Arabic

Brazilian Portuguese

Czech

European Spanish

French

German

Hungarian

Italian

Polish

Spanish

Additionally, you can also change the subtitles of the series, as per your preference. Here are the languages you can choose from:

English

Arabic

Brazilian Portuguese

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Dutch

European Spanish

Filipino

Finish

French

German

Greek

Hebrew

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Malay

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Simplified Chinese

Spanish

Swedish

Thai

Traditional Chinese

Ukrainian

Vietnamese

What is Thank You, Next all about?

Common Sense Media delves a bit deeper into the plot of the series and describes it as:

"THANK YOU, NEXT follows Leyla Taylan (Serenay Sarikaya) a headstrong lawyer trying to recover from a break-up. While vacationing with her friends/coworkers, Leyla dives into the single life again and hits it off with Feyyaz (Boran Kuzum). "

It continues:

"There's a promise of something more when she returns to work back in Istanbul, but then she's assigned a high-profile divorce case against narcissist Cem (Hakan Kurtas). Things only get more complicated when her ex Ömer (Metin Akdülger) gets wind of her budding relationship. Soon Leyla is tangled in a dance between love, friends, and career."

Thank You, Next is currently streaming on Netflix.