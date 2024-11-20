What role is Alan Tudyk playing in DCU's Creature Commandos? Character explored

Creature Commandos is DCU's new animated series, based on the Creature Commandos team featured in DC Comics. Filmmaker James Gunn serves as the creator of the series and is also directing the new Superman movie starring David Corenswet.

The series follows the events after Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, where Amanda Waller sets up an entirely new team of monsters, led by the World War II veteran General Rick Flag Sr. Creature Commandos, consisting of nine episodes, is written by James Gunn himself. The first two episodes are set to release on December 5, 2024, on Max, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly until January 9, 2025.

In a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes TV on November 19, 2024, actor Alan Tudyk stated that he will be voicing both Clayface and Doctor Phosphorous in the series. Creature Commandos boasts a talented cast of voice actors, including Frank Grillo, Steve Agnee, Maria Bakalova, Zoë Chao, Anya Chalotra, Indira Varma, Viola Davis, and David Harbour.

Alan Tudyk discusses his role in Creature Commandos with Perri Nemiroff

Movie producer and Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Perri Nemiroff sat with the cast of Creature Commandos to discuss insights into their respective roles. Alan Tudyk, who previously voiced Clayface and Joker in the four seasons of the Harley Quinn animated series, spoke about reprising his role as Clayface in the new show. He said:

"I play, actually, Clayface in this series, so I play Clayface in Harley Quinn and he sounds like this [switches to his Clayface voice] and he's an idiot and he's always like 'what's my motivation here."

Despite voicing the same character in two separate series, Tudyk stated that the thematic tones between the shows are entirely different. He mentioned:

"The other DC villains that I play are in 'Harley Quinn,' which is very comedic. It’s a straight-up comedy, whereas this one is a drama that is funny, that has humorous elements within it, but it has action, drama, and passion. Clayface is a moron. I play, actually, Clayface in this series…and in this, Clayface is a killer. We have a huge fight, and he’s a homicidal maniac."

Tudyk revealed that after his initial role as Clayface in Harley Quinn, he wanted to play the same character in James Gunn's Creature Commandos. He expressed his excitement when he saw his name listed by Gunn in the new series. Tudyk further added:

"It’s really nice that James let me play Clayface. I was so happy. I didn’t even have to ask, I was going to ask. When I saw it in there, he let me know that I got to do it."

As per IMDb, besides Creature Commandos, Alan Tudyk's upcoming projects include Moana 2, Andor season 2, The Electric State, Cast Away Sorta, Playdate, and Superman.

Who is Clayface in the DC Comics?

In DC Comics, Clayface is a bequest name used by many villains, especially the metahumans with clay bodies having shape-shifting capabilities. This supervillain has been a recurring figure in the Batman comics as one of the biggest criminals in Gotham City.

Clayface was first created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger for Detective Comics Issue #40 back in June 1940. Initially, the character was portrayed as a B-list actor turned murderer after he was rejected from the remake of his own film. In the later comics, the character developed into a supervillain, possessing the ability to change its disguise.

Who are other voice actors in Creature Commandos?

The major voice actors joining the cast of the new DC animated series include:

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Steve Agnee as Joh Economos

Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic

Anya Chalotra as Circe

Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky

Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel

David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Indira Varma as the Bride

