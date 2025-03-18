What role did Carey Lowell play in Law & Order? Character details explored

The American television series Law & Order premiered for the first time in 1990. The series shows how law enforcement professionals and legal authorities in New York City work together to solve criminal cases.

In 1996, Carey Lowell became part of Law & Order as Jamie Ross, who served as the Assistant District Attorney. As a former defense attorney, she contributed professional knowledge to the prosecution staff. Lowell worked on the show during its seventh and eighth seasons, during which time her character faced difficult legal and moral situations.

Lowell returned to play Jamie Ross multiple times after leaving the show, although her recent appearance happened in 2022.

Character overview of Jamie Ross

Carey Lowell (Image via Instagram/@careylowellceramics)

The television series Law & Order introduced Jamie Ross during season 7, with Carey Lowell taking the role. Before working for the Manhattan District Attorney as an ADA, Ross worked as a defense lawyer.

As ADA, Jamie Ross often clashed with her boss, Jack McCoy, due to their differing legal approaches. Her biggest case was a 1998 custody battle for her daughter, which led her to leave the DA’s office for a better work-life balance. Afterward, she returned to defense work before becoming a judge.

After her departure, Ross returned to defense work and progressed into a judgeship later on. She guest-starred in multiple episodes of the Law & Order shows.

Carey Lowell's role as Jamie Ross in Law & Order

She has starred in 50 episodes of the Law & Order Series, one episode of Homicide: Life on the Street, and two episodes of Law & Order: Trial by Jury.

Her role as Assistant District Attorney

In season 7, episode 1, Causa Mortis, Ross joins the Manhattan District Attorney's office as an ADA, partnering with Executive ADA Jack McCoy. In this episode, they prosecute a carjacking/murder suspect, facing challenges when key evidence is excluded.

In season 8, episode 17, Carrier, Ross, and McCoy handle a case involving a man accused of knowingly infecting women with HIV. They navigate legal complexities surrounding intent and public health. They handle difficult court procedures to establish clear motives behind public health issues.

Her role as a Defense Attorney in Law and Order

In season 10, episode 5, Justice, Ross defends a client who stands accused of murdering a judge. Her legal strategies make her confront difficult moral issues that stem from attorney-client confidentiality requirements.

She stood before the court in season 11, episode 22, School Daze, to defend the teenage Henry Semple, who had been charged with a school shooting. Ross demanded to exclude school psychologist reports from evidence because the student's privacy had been violated.

Her role as a Judge in Law & Order: Trial by Jury

In Law & Order: Trial by Jury, episode 1, 41 Shots, Ross appears as a judge dining with fellow judges, discussing the complexities of a case involving police conduct. In episode 7, Bang & Blame, She deals with a serious case involving the self-representation of a defendant accused of a bank shooting while facing courtroom technicalities.

Her crossover appearance

Jamie Ross appeared in a combined Law & Order and Homicide: Life on the Street episode to show in a crossover between both shows. The show ran the Baby, It's You crossover event in two segments. The first part of the crossover appeared in Law and Order, season 8, episode 6, while the conclusion aired in Homicide: Life on the Street, season 6, episode 5.

The story showcased Ross as an Assistant District Attorney joining forces with the New York detectives Lennie Briscoe and Rey Curtis. The investigation focused on how Brittany Janaway died after being raped in Baltimore and found deceased in New York City.

Because this case belonged to multiple jurisdictions, Ross collaborated with Baltimore police, especially Detectives John Munch and Paul Falsone.

Her return as ADA in Law and Order

In the premiere episode of season 21, The Right Thing, Carey Lowell reappeared in her role as Jamie Ross to serve another term as an Assistant District Attorney.

In this episode, Surveillance footage reveals Ross tackling King right before his death, which creates doubts about whether she played a part in the crime. During the hearing, Ross decides to protect herself by using her Fifth Amendment protection.

Fans can catch new episodes of Law & Order every Thursday on NBC at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

