What role does Jake Lockett play on Chicago Fire? Everything you need to know

Chicago Fire is an NBC drama series that premiered in 2012. The show revolves around the day-to-day activities of the firefighters and rescue personnel of the Chicago Fire Department at Firehouse 51. The series shows the teamwork and the stressful situations surrounding their job, portraying the triumphs and challenges of these public servants.

Jake Lockett joined the Chicago Fire cast in season 11. He plays Sam Carver, a firefighter with a complicated background. His character impacts the team dynamics by bringing both tension and camaraderie to Firehouse 51.

Carver is a skilled firefighter but has personal problems. He is known for his resilience and ability to deal with high-pressure situations.

How does Jake Lockett's character fit into Firehouse 51?

Sam Carver is a firefighter in Truck 81 at Firehouse 51. He impacts the relationships among the team members due to his strong personality and personal issues, which sometimes lead to conflict and strain the team's balance.

Eventually, Carver builds a bond with his co-workers, including Lieutenant Stella Kidd, one of his key mentors. Initially, he lets no one in and keeps a safe distance, but after some time, he begins cooperating with the rest of the team.

Carver has displayed his courage multiple times and saved the life of Detective Pryma. His acts of courage won him the Firefighter Award of Valor.

On the flip side, Sam Carver has personal struggles. His relationship with his brother Nathan is problematic. When Nathan was 15 years old, he threw Sam, aged nine at the time, into a fire and let him suffer while claiming that he rescued him from the fire. Their childhood trauma shaped him, adding depth to his character.

Sam Carver's journey: From a troubled firefighter to a key character

Season 12 introduces some tough challenges for Carver as he tries to establish a romantic relationship with Violet Mikami. Interactions do not go as planned, and their relationship continues to disintegrate.

He takes a furlough to Texas, from where he returns to Chicago with a new girlfriend from his hometown. He is still not emotionally ready for a long-term commitment, further complicating matters.

Carver's issues start to affect his performance at Firehouse 51. The team at Firehouse 51 begins to notice the changes in his level of engagement at work. How he deals with pressure and personal issues begins to take center stage in his character arc.

Sam struggles to juggle between work and personal life while trying to recover from trauma and find his place among the team members at Firehouse 51.

Jake Lockett's career: From Aerospace Engineering to Chicago Fire

Lockett was born in Texas on March 12th, 1985. He went to Texas A&M University, where he graduated with a degree in Aerospace Engineering, and worked as an engineer for Boeing prior to becoming an actor.

He made his acting debut in 2011 when he acted in the short film called Flash Drive. He later starred in hit television series including 2 Broke Girls, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Hawaii Five-O.

Lockett also performed in movies like Transpecos and Lycan. His acting skills helped him to land roles across different genres. His experience and previous roles led to his casting as Sam Carver in the Chicago Fire.

What's next for Sam Carver in Chicago Fire?

Sam Carver will remain a part of the Chicago Fire, which is set to continue through 2025. His journey at Firehouse 51 is likely to change in new ways. It is about time that he begins to confront certain challenges and problems regarding his past.

In an interview with Collider published on November 13, 2024, Jake Lockett spoke about his character, Sam Carver, in season 13.

"He's definitely a little more conflicted this season. Everything in the past seasons, he's been very like, 'Hey, this is where I’m at.' This season, he’s a little bit more in conflict not only personally, but like interpersonally with other people in the firehouse, and I think that's forced him inward again, and that's what we're dealing with."

Fans can look forward to Carver's character developments in the upcoming episodes of Chicago Fire season 13, which airs every Wednesday on NBC at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

