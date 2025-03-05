What role does Joshua Jackson play on Doctor Odyssey? Character details explored

Ryan Murphy's series from ABC, Doctor Odyssey, chronicles the life of the medical staff of a cruise ship, The Odyssey, which premiered on September 26. 2024. Like any other Medical drama, the story focuses on the unique medical emergencies that tend to occur miles away from shore.

In Doctor Odyssey, Joshua Jackson stars as Dr. Max Bankman, the newly appointed onboard doctor. His character, a brilliant emergency room physician, joins the cruise ship's crew seeking a fresh start after a near-death experience with COVID-19.

The narrative follows the relationships of the doctors and nurses with their patients alongside the various medical phenomena they deal with and how their work takes place in the middle of the ocean.

Joshua Jackson's character in Doctor Odyssey

Joshua Jackson (Image via Getty)

Joshua Jackson assumes the role of Dr. Max Bankman in Doctor Odyssey, the newly appointed on-board doctor of the luxury cruise ship The Odyssey. Dr. Bankman was a distinguished emergency room physician before he joined the ship’s crew. He was renowned for his brilliance in the medical field. Bankman is described as easygoing, charming, and relatable.

Nurse Avery Morgan, played by Phillipa Soo, is a Nurse practitioner on The Odyssey. There is a subtle romantic undertone between Max and Avery, which evolves further beyond their professional dynamics.

Nurse Tristan Silva, played by Sean Teale, has a crush on Avery. This one-sided romance adds to the love triangle of Max, Avery, and Tristan, impacting their personal and work-related encounters.

Captain Robert Massey, played by Don Johnson, is the seasoned captain of The Odyssey. He offers guidance to Max, emphasizing the importance of their mission to keep passengers safe and fulfill their dreams. This mentorship underscores the challenges of operating a medical team in a unique environment.

Joshua Jackson’s role as Dr. Max Bankman in Doctor Odyssey

In season 1, episode 1, Pilot, of Doctor Odyssey, Dr. Max Bankman joins The Odyssey as the new onboard doctor. He treats various medical emergencies, including iodine poisoning and a penile fracture. Max reveals to Nurse Avery Morgan that he was the first U.S. COVID-19 patient, a near-death experience that led him to seek a more joyful life.

In episode 3, Plastic Surgery Week, Max deals with complications arising from cosmetic procedures among passengers. He performs CPR on a passenger named Ken, who unfortunately passes away. Max and Avery's relationship intensifies as they become physically involved.

In episode 5, Halloween Week, Max and Avery set out on a mission to save some passengers during the Halloween festivities, where they seem to be suffering from a zombie-like disease. Their collaboration strengthens their relationship and paints Max in a good light concerning his patient care.

In episode 8, Quackers, Max faces some bizarre medical issues during a rather silly case of rubber duckies going around. The episode wraps up with the startling revelation from Avery that she is pregnant, which causes Max to reflect on his possible future responsibilities.

Episode 9, Shark Attack, has a scheduled date of March 6th, 2025, and depicts Max and Avery in conflict regarding a pregnancy decision for Avery. On the other hand, in Munroe's case, while he is getting bitten by a shark, The Odyssey is making a reckless move to save a sinking ship where a new voyager strange to Dr. Max Bankman awaits to be a part of the story.

Early life and career of Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson is a Canadian-American actor who is recognized for his work on television and in films. He was born in Vancouver on June 11, 1978, but later grew up in California and Canada. Jackson studied at Kitsilano Secondary School in Vancouver, and at 11, he decided to pursue a career in acting.

He started his career in acting with Crooked Hearts (1991), followed by gaining recognition for his role as Charlie Conway in the The Mighty Ducks series. He got fame by portraying Pacey Witter in Dawson's Creek (1998–2003) and also featured in Fringe (2008–2013) and The Affair (2014–2018).

In 2021, Jackson's portrayal of Dr. Christopher Duntsch in the crime drama miniseries Dr Death garnered him widespread acclaim. In 2024, he stars as Dr. Max Bankman in Doctor Odyssey.

The new episode of Doctor Odyssey will air on ABC on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The episode can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

